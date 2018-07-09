India’s 1st Swachh Accelerator launched at Dr D Y Patil B School, Pune by R Ramanan, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India. Swachh Accelerator is a part of the unique Swachh Lab program of Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., which is a next-generation socio commercial enterprise focused on providing clean drinking water and sanitation to one and all.

Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., today announced the launch of India’s 1st Swachh Accelerator, a part of its unique Swachh Lab program at Dr. D Y Patil B School, Pune. Shri R Ramanan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, GOI, launched the Swachh Lab. Speaking on the occasion Shri Ramanan said, “I am very pleased & privileged to launch India’s 1st Swachh Accelerator which focuses on creating social entrepreneurs by leveraging young minds which is a clear objective of the Atal Innovation Mission. I congratulate Dr Subramanya Kusnur for this his unique Swachhagarha movement and its inclusive stakeholder approach, particularly students that make it sustainable in the long run. I am very pleased to know that this model will be replicated across 600 colleges and universities across India through Aquakraft’s partner Chatur Ideas. This is a very encouraging initiative to foster innovation and is in line with our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji’s vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.”

Swachh Lab is an integral part of Aquakraft’s unique socio-economic developmental program “Swachhagraha”. Swachh is an acronym for Sanitation & Water for Community Health & Hygiene. Agraha is an invitation to all stakeholders across Volunteers, Donors, Non-Profits, NGOs, Social Financial Institutions, Corporates, Multilateral Agencies, Elected representatives such as Corporators /MLAs / MPs /Govt., & Institutional Stakeholders, Academia to join a movement for clean, green, healthy & new India.

“We are very honoured to have Shri Ramanan who is driving an innovation entrepreneurship movement with passionate missionary zeal as the Director of Atal Innovation Mission to launch our Swachh Labs. We are very pleased to announce that we are setting up such Swachh Labs across 600 colleges across INDIA where each of these will adopt a catchment area and become aggregating hubs for nationwide implementation of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan by leveraging the student volunteerism & innovation. We take this opportunity to more and more colleges to join by setting up of Swachh Labs. The objective of the Swachh Lab is to foster Innovation and R&D, Testing & Calibration, Survey & Data Collection, Monitoring & Reporting, Support & Contact, Knowledge Management across all elements of drinking water, sanitation, community health & hygiene by leveraging volunteerism at the School/ College / University / Professional / Business Community level. It acts as a back-end support and co-ordination hub for all the elements of Swachhagraha,” said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur Founder Chairman & CEO of Aquakraft & Architect of the Swachhagraha movement.

Speaking on the occasion Dr.Sandip Sane, Director, Dr. D Y Patil B School said “ We are very privileged to have the opportunity to set up India’s 1st Swachh Accelerator as a part of Aquakraft’s Swachh Labs. This will set a great example for the academia at large to create such an initiative that enables innovation and entrepreneurship. This will be done in association with the D Y Patil E cell and Rotaract Club. Swachh Labs will have 2 parts. One is the Swachh Volunteerism for Social Impact (SVOSI), an integrated program for the students to participate in Social Development activities in general and Swachh in particular. The Volunteers participating in this program will be designated as Swachhagrahi’s. The other one is Swachh Accelerator for Social Impact (SASI) where we have provided 5000 sq ft of space for incubation & mentoring of Social entrepreneurs We are also very happy that this program will be managed by Aquakraft’s partner Chatur Ideas, a leading entreprenuership firm which has mentored over 700 start ups and has a network of around 1500 investors.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Subramanya for his untiring efforts towards creating a Clean & better India. Chatur Ideas is privileged to be associated with Swachhagraha and endeavour to replicate this model across our network of Institutions through 1300 campus ambassadors who will volunteers as Swachhagrahis,” commented Devesh Chawla Founder Director & CEO Chatur Ideas.

