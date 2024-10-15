Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
we-woman
ARISE Onboards Vinesh Menon As Director General & CEO

ARISE an independent body that brings together some of the country’s most progressive and intellectual minds across School Promoters.

ARISE Onboards Vinesh Menon As Director General & CEO

 Former AMPERSAND Group CEO Vinesh Menon will lead ARISE as its Director General & CEO. ARISE (The Association for Reinventing School Education) is an autonomous body that brings together some of the country’s most progressive and intellectual minds including School Promoters, Edupreneurs & leaders who remains committed and focussed on serving as a beacon for change within the diverse and dynamic landscape of India’s school education system. ARISE, an organisation founded in Year 2016 under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) recently made its debut in its new avatar and marked the outset of a new epoch and setting unprecedented benchmarks to facilitate transformation in the modern educational landscape. Their efforts align with the nation’s efforts to take on a leadership role in global affairs as “Vishwa Guru.”

Welcoming Menon, Mr Prabhat Jain, President ARISE said “We are delighted to have Vinesh join ARISE as its Director General & CEO. ARISE strives to foster an environment of open dialogue and continuous innovation, aimed at empowering parents, building teacher capacity, and integrating cutting-edge technology to make learning accessible and equitable. Vinesh’s experience in the education sector and his working knowledge with both the private and government schools will come in handy in positioning ARISE to become a key voice of the private sector schools and to foster relations with the government and industry as an important facilitator in the areas of policy advocacy for the very critical education sector reforms that the country is undergoing”

Said Vinesh Menon “I am excited and humbled at the opportunity to be a part of and lead the ARISE secretariat to execute the tremendous vision that was put together by some of the most reputed School Edupreneurs and leaders for further enriching the education sector. I look forward to working closely with the ARISE members, the apex and state bodies and other industry bodies and education committees to leverage and unlock the vast potential that India has in the field of k12 education and make ARISE the preferred platform for policy advocacy, a vast and credible knowledge bank, high impact partnerships on ground, peer to peer best practice exchanges and identifying emerging trends and innovation that will shape the future of school education in India”

About The Association for Reinventing School Education (ARISE)

ARISE an independent body that brings together some of the country’s most progressive and intellectual minds across School Promoters, Edupreneurs & leaders who remains committed and focussed on serving as a beacon for change within the diverse and dynamic landscape of India’s school education system. ARISE recognizes the complexity and the unique challenges faced by both independent private schools and public / government schools and will continue to play an important role to be a collaborative platform to bring together forward-thinking school founders, educators policy makers, think tanks, educationists, civil society experts and technical experts to collaborate and work together to solve the challenges that tend to slow down the progress in India’s school education reforms in India where the school education system is one of the largest and most complex in the world. ARISE aims to foster healthy and progressive relations with ministry of education at both the centre and states along with key policy makers to help solve the complexity and the unique challenges faced by both independent and public aided schools. ARISE was originally founded in Year 2016 by a group of reputed School Leaders and educationists under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) with an aim to unify the sectors’ voice to create a meaningful impact on regulators at state and central level. Over the last 7 years, FICCI ARISE has created the much-needed impact in the sector and has been instrumental in enabling path breaking reforms in key policy initiatives and has also published many research papers that cover key challenges faced by k12 schools including sensitive areas such as child safety and security, quality accreditation among others. ARISE will now continue this journey as an independent body with collaboration and support from FICCI.

AMPERSAND ARISE CEO Vinesh Menon FICCI
