Arvind Kejriwal Writes to 29 Auto Manufacturers, Asking: “Is E20-Blended Petrol Safe for Use in Older Vehicles?”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking a written clarification within a week on whether E20-blended petrol is safe for use in vehicles manufactured before 2023. In separate letters to Toyota, Hero and Maruti, whose representatives stated at a government press conference that E20 is safe for older vehicles, he questioned why their owner manuals prohibit the use of petrol blended with more than 10% ethanol in such vehicles. Arvind Kejriwal has also asked the companies to confirm whether E20 reduces mileage by only 4% to 5% and whether they would compensate consumers if mileage falls further or vehicle components are damaged.

In a separate communication to 26 other automobile manufacturers, the AAP Supremo sought their official position on whether E20 can be used in older vehicles, the extent of any impact on mileage and the possibility of mechanical damage. He also asked whether manufacturers would compensate consumers in the event of reduced fuel efficiency or component failure linked to the use of E20. Announcing his next step, he said he would visit petrol pumps, service centres and mechanics on Thursday to gather feedback from consumers on their experience with E20 fuel.

Addressing a press conference alongwith party’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwalstatddsaid, “Yesterday, I had announced that I would write to all automobile manufacturers in the country producing petrol-based two-wheelers and four-wheelers, asking them to clarify whether E20-blended petrol can be safely used in their older vehicles. Today, I am writing to 29 automobile manufacturing companies.”

He added, “Out of these 29 companies, I have written separate letters to three companies and a common letter to the remaining 26. The three companies are Maruti, Toyota Kirloskar and Hero, whose representatives stated during the government’s press conference on July 4 that using E20 fuel in older vehicles is safe. They said that while mileage may decline slightly by around 3%, 4% or 5%, the vehicles do not suffer any damage. That is why these three companies have been sent separate letters.”

Pointing to contradictory claims, the AAP Supremo continued, “In my letters to Toyota, Maruti and Hero, I have referred to their statements made during the July 4 government press conference, where they said that E20 fuel can be used in older vehicles, that mileage may reduce by 4% to 5%, but the vehicle does not get damaged. However, their owner manuals clearly state that vehicles manufactured before 2023 should not, under any circumstances, use petrol blended with more than 10% ethanol.”

He pointed out, “There is a clear contradiction between these two positions. The owner manual, which serves as an agreement between the consumer and the company, says one thing, while the companies’ representatives make completely different claims at the government’s press conference.”

Arvind Kejriwal asserted, “This is not a minor error or inconsistency. These companies must publicly state their actual position in writing before the country. They should respond within one week of receiving my letter and clearly answer whether E20 petrol can be used in older vehicles, whether it only reduces mileage by 4% to 5%, and whether it causes no damage to the vehicle.”

“If that is indeed their position, then I have asked them two additional questions. If a consumer’s mileage drops by more than 5% to 10%, will they compensate that consumer? And if any component is damaged due to the use of E20 fuel, will they compensate the consumer for that component,” he pointedly asked.

Referring to the remaining manufacturers, Arvind Kejriwal added, “I have sent a common letter to the other 26 companies, informing them that millions of people use their products and asking them to clearly state their position. There is considerable controversy surrounding E20 fuel at present. They should clarify whether E20 can be used in vehicles manufactured before 2023, whether it reduces mileage, by how much it reduces mileage if it does, and whether it causes any damage.”

The AAP Chief emphasised, “If these companies claim that E20 is safe, will they compensate consumers for the loss caused by reduced mileage, and will they also compensate for any damage to vehicle components? I hope every company responds because this is an extremely serious issue for consumers across the country. I also expect all of them to reply within one week, because while their owner manuals say one thing, some companies have publicly said something entirely different.”

Outlining his next step, he shared, “Tomorrow, I will visit some petrol pumps, service centres and mechanics. I will speak to people and hear what they have to say. The government remains adamant about imposing E20-blended petrol on everyone. It claims that E20 is completely safe, causes no damage and only results in a slight reduction in mileage. But what is the public saying? What has been the actual experience of the people?”

Arvind Kejriwal concluded, “Whenever people raise concerns, they are branded anti-national or accused of lobbying. Now, even many of the government’s own prominent bloggers and social media influencers are openly criticising it. It is wrong to label 140 crore people as anti-national or terrorists. When people across party lines are unhappy, it is the responsibility of a government to listen to their voices. This decision goes against science, logic and engineering. It is clearly not in the public interest. Whose interest it actually serves is something we are still trying to understand.”