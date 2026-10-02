As Long As Our Govt Remains In Punjab, ‘Tunn-Tunn’ Messages Will Keep Arriving On Women’s Mobiles: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The joy on the faces of Punjab’s women as ‘Tunn-Tunn’ messages confirmed the direct transfer of ₹3,000 to ₹4,500 under the ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’ reflected the impact of the welfare scheme, with women expressing their support for the continuation of the Bhagwant Mann Government. During a large gathering at Sri Goindwal Sahib, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said his government was putting people’s tax money directly into schemes benefiting them and asserted that as long as his government remained in power, the ‘Tunn-Tunn’ messages would continue to reach women’s mobile phones. He further said that if the Congress, BJP or Akali Dal came to power, monthly assistance to women, free electricity and free bus travel would be discontinued.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Thank you all very much for turning up in such large numbers at the event held at Sri Goindwal Sahib. Today, under the ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’, ₹3,000 to ₹4,500 was directly transferred into the accounts of mothers and sisters. Our government is spending people’s tax money solely on their welfare. It is because of this honest policy that Punjab has today emerged as a leading state in the country in education and other public services. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Addressing a function held at Sri Khandoor Sahib, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann paid obeisance and expressed his heartfelt respect to the sacred land blessed by the presence of the great Sikh Guru Sahiban. “This is the sacred land where Guru Amar Das Ji abolished the practice of Sati and strengthened the institution of Langar, in which Mata Khivi Ji personally rendered service. This is why we chose this great and historic land for the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.”

The Chief Minister said the second instalment covering October, November and December was being released for the mothers and daughters of Punjab and ₹1,262.54 crore was being transferred directly into the bank accounts of 36.87 lakh women. “Today, each woman is receiving three months’ instalment together. Earlier, ₹2,562.33 crore had already been distributed as Satkar Rashi among 73.99 lakh women. With today’s disbursement, a total of ₹3,824.87 crore has now been transferred directly into the bank accounts of women as Satkar Rashi,” he said.

He said, “This scheme is a Social Revolution that will enhance the self-confidence, self-respect and dignity of our mothers and daughters. It is also a pathway towards Financial Freedom for women. Around 97% of the women in Punjab will be eligible to benefit from this scheme. This is the first scheme of its kind in the country under which all eligible women are being provided Satkar Rashi. Our target is to extend the benefits of the Satkar Yojna to one crore women.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “There are no conditions under this scheme. If three women in one household are eligible, all three women are entitled to receive the Satkar Rashi. 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis had made the greatest contribution towards registering women under the scheme and more than ₹51 crore had already been distributed to them as incentives.

“Similarly, the Anganwadi workers engaged in facilitating registrations will get an incentive of ₹25 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “The responsibility of governments is to collect taxes from the people and spend that money back on the people. Whether it is development works, work in the fields, roads, laying 14,000 kilometres of pipelines or providing more than 70,000 jobs, our government is judiciously utilising public money for public welfare. Our government will leave no stone unturned for this noble task.”

He said, “The AAP has given a chance to ordinary families by producing leaders from among them. Earlier, politics was dominated by the Badal family, the Captain family or the Majithia family. Those who used to claim that they would rule Punjab for 25 years do not even have 25 leaders left with them today. Sukhbir Badal and others are out on bail, while Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, whose father had served time in jail along with Badal Sahib, is now with the AAP.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann pointed out, “Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son is with the Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet), while Chandumajra’s son is outside the party fold. The Akalis have misused religion and are now frustrated. They are facing the repercussions of their actions.”

Referring to the Congress, the Chief Minister said Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had been removed from the post of president and a new president would now be appointed. “A new president will be appointed, but even the new president will not be able to unite the Congress leaders. After the new president comes, the fight amongst them will further intensify,” he said.

He pointed out, “Congress has fewer karyakartas but more leaders who aspire to become CM, not for the well-being of the people but for satisfying their lust for power.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted, “The Akali Dal ruled Punjab for 25 years and the Congress for nearly 30 years, but Punjab did not witness the development it deserved. Since 2022, our government has laid the foundation for development, and now the results have started becoming visible.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab has moved from 27th position to first position in school education according to the Centre’s assessment. We have even surpassed Kerala. We have established smart classrooms, provided training to teachers and recruited non-teaching staff along with taking several other measures to boost education. Haryana and Maharashtra are far behind Punjab in this regard, which is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for everyone.”

He stated, “Around 30 lakh students appear for NEET every year. When I assumed charge of office, only 80 students from Punjab were clearing NEET. We started free coaching for students in government schools and this year 882 students cleared NEET. Many of these children come from families whose parents have spent their lives struggling to make ends meet.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “A red card or a blue card may provide two meals a day, but it cannot eliminate poverty. The standard of living can be enhanced only through quality education. Earlier governments framed anti-poor policies that prevented poor children from getting access to quality education. We are working to ensure that children from poor families get access to quality education and opportunities.”

The Chief Minister affirmed, “From 2027 to 2032, the pace of development will accelerate further as the efforts made by the state government in this tenure will start bearing fruit.”

He said, “We will open new centres for UPSC preparation so that children from the state can become IAS and IPS officers.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The opposition used to say that free electricity would never become a reality, but today the state government is providing 300 units of free electricity every month to eligible households. We purchased the Goindwal Sahib Thermal Power Plant for ₹1,080 crore. This was done for the first time in Punjab and there is no shortage of coal.”

He said, “Congress, BJP and Akali Dal leaders do not speak against each other but they target me because they are not able to digest that the son of a common man is serving the state deftly.”

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at Jalandhar on Wednesday, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Amit Shah targeted me throughout his entire speech at Jalandhar on Wednesday. The Punjab Government is the best-performing government in the country and is leading in every sphere,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “Farmers are now receiving daytime electricity for agricultural purposes and canal water is being taken to the fields. We have laid 14,000 kilometres of pipelines for this purpose. Fourteen thousand kilometres is a distance comparable to that between Delhi and Canada. This has revolutionised our agriculture.”

He said, “If the government of opposition parties comes to power, they will discontinue the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, free bus travel for women and other public welfare schemes.”