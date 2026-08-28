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Home > Press Release > At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

The experiences of Hardev Singh and Baldev Singh underline the significance of the post-treatment follow-up under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which goes beyond simply providing cashless treatment. For a family, hospitalisation can be an anxious period, with medicines to manage, recovery to monitor and concerns about what happens after discharge. The 104 follow-up seeks to keep the patient connected with the health system during this important phase.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 16:41 IST

For Hardev Singh of Mansa, treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) did not end when he walked out of the hospital. After receiving orthopaedic treatment at DH Bathinda, he got a call from Punjab’s 104 Health Helpline asking about his treatment, health and experience at the hospital. For him, the call was a reassuring reminder that the government remained connected even after discharge.
 
“I got the cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, and then they called to ask if I was alright,” said Hardev Singh. He said the government not only ensured cashless treatment, protecting his family from financial burden, but also followed up after he returned home.
 
“They asked about my treatment, my health, any issues that I faced and whether I received the medicines. That made me feel that someone was still looking after me,” he added.
 
A similar experience was shared by Baldev Singh of Hoshiarpur, who underwent orthopaedic treatment at SDH Dasuya. He said he received treatment without making any payment, got the medicines required after discharge and subsequently received a follow-up call from the 104 team.
 
“I received my treatment without paying anything, got the medicines I needed after discharge, and then the 104 team called to check on me. It feels good when the government does not forget you after you leave the hospital,” said Baldev Singh.
 
The experiences of Hardev Singh and Baldev Singh underline the significance of the post-treatment follow-up under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, which goes beyond simply providing cashless treatment. For a family, hospitalisation can be an anxious period, with medicines to manage, recovery to monitor and concerns about what happens after discharge. The 104 follow-up seeks to keep the patient connected with the health system during this important phase.
 
Speaking about the facility, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “The 104 Helpline brings the health system back into that journey. Beneficiaries are contacted after treatment and asked about their experience, hospitalisation, treatment records, medicines after discharge and satisfaction with the care received. The idea is to provide cashless treatment to the patient, discharge them, then listen to the patient feedback.”
 
The post-treatment calls give beneficiaries an opportunity to speak directly about their experience rather than allowing their feedback to remain confined to hospital records. The helpline also checks whether patients received the medicines they needed after treatment and enables them to confirm important details related to their hospitalisation and care.
 
Importantly, the follow-up reinforces the principle that recovery does not stop at discharge. By remaining connected with beneficiaries, the health system can identify concerns emerging after treatment, understand patient experiences on the ground and use their feedback to strengthen healthcare delivery.
 
Dr Balbir Singh further said, “Healthcare should not end at discharge. At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana it continues when we call the beneficiary, listen to the patient’s experience and take that feedback back to the system. Our aim is to provide treatment, follow-up, get feedback and take action if required, so that every patient feels heard and every voice helps us make Punjab’s healthcare better.”
 
The 104 Health Helpline also serves beneficiaries beyond post-treatment calls. It provides free medical consultation and guidance, psychological and de-addiction counselling, grievance redressal, and information about government health schemes, including eligibility and assistance related to the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.
 
Through this integrated approach, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana seeks to make public healthcare more responsive—not only by ensuring access to cashless treatment, but also by maintaining a channel of communication with patients after they return home.
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At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

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At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

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At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh
At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh
At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh
At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

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