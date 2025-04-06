BAPS Temple In Abu Dhabi Celebrates Ram Navmi And Swaminarayan Jayanti With Grand Festivities

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted a grand celebration on Sunday to mark the birth anniversaries of Lord Ram and Lord Swaminarayan.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi hosted a grand celebration on Sunday to mark the birth anniversaries of Lord Ram and Lord Swaminarayan. The celebration drew tens of thousands of devotees and well-wishers from across the UAE, making it one of the biggest spiritual events of the year.

Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the lead sadhu at the temple, said the day was filled with a vibrant mix of devotional prayers, cultural performances, and community gatherings, highlighting the virtues and teachings of the two revered holy figures. The celebrations included a wide range of events throughout the day, offering both spiritual reflection and joyous community engagement.

The day began with devotional songs (Ram bhajans) and the celebration of Lord Ram’s birth (Shri Ram Janmotsav), bringing together devotees in prayer and worship, followed by the Shri Ram Janmotsav Aarti, a sacred and unifying ritual that honoured the birth of Lord Ram. Later, a culturally rich presentation was held near the temple’s Ganga Ghat. Youth performers from the community showcased their talents through traditional dances that depicted the inspiring life of Lord Ram, focussed on his righteousness, compassion, and devotion. The evening culminated with a special assembly and celebration of Shri Ram Janmotsav, bringing the community together in spiritual reflection and devotion.

The celebration also honoured the birth of Lord Swaminarayan with a special evening assembly. The Shri Hari Janmotsav Aarti was performed to commemorate his life and teachings.

These events in Abu Dhabi were part of a worldwide celebration taking place across BAPS temples in India and abroad. The BAPS Swaminarayan organisation has maintained its commitment to preserving the values of devotion, unity, and service.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi, known for its stunning architecture and serene atmosphere, continues to serve as a spiritual hub for the local community, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared purpose.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a global Hindu fellowship, affiliated with the United Nations, and devoted to the well-being of individuals and communities. With over one million members, 80,000 volunteers, and more than 5,000 centers worldwide, BAPS serves society through various educational, social, and humanitarian initiatives. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS strives to create a peaceful and harmonious world, free from addiction and violence.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj (b. 1933)

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is a prominent Hindu spiritual leader who inspires millions across the world through his virtues of devotion, humility and service. He carries forth His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s legacy by serving for the greater good of humanity, such as mobilising volunteers to care for and connect with communities across the world.

