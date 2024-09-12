Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

In response to recent reports regarding Swiss bank reports, Adani Group issued an official statement addressing the allegations on Thursday.

In response to recent allegations regarding Swiss bank reports, Adani Group issued an official statement addressing the claims on Thursday, September 12.

”We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority..”

The statement further said, “Furthermore, even in the alleged order, the Swiss court has neither mentioned our group companies, nor have we received any requests for clarification or information from any such authority or regulatory body. We reiterate that our overseas holding structure is transparent, fully disclosed, and compliant with all relevant laws.”

Further responding, the Adani Group shared, “These allegations are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd. We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group’s reputation and market value.”

The official statement also stated, “The Adani Group remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements. We strongly condemn this effort and urge you to refrain from publishing this story. Should you decide to proceed, we request that you include our statement in full.”

