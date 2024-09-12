Home
Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

In response to recent allegations regarding Swiss bank reports, Adani Group issued an official statement addressing the claims on Thursday, September 12.

”We unequivocally reject and deny the baseless allegations presented. The Adani Group has no involvement in any Swiss court proceedings, nor have any of our company accounts been subject to sequestration by any authority..”

The statement further said, “Furthermore, even in the alleged order, the Swiss court has neither mentioned our group companies, nor have we received any requests for clarification or information from any such authority or regulatory body. We reiterate that our overseas holding structure is transparent, fully disclosed, and compliant with all relevant laws.”

Further responding, the Adani Group shared, “These allegations are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd. We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group’s reputation and market value.”

Must Read: Adani Group To Establish Cement & Propellant Production Units Worth Rs 3,500 Crore In Madhya Pradesh

The official statement also stated, “The Adani Group remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements. We strongly condemn this effort and urge you to refrain from publishing this story. Should you decide to proceed, we request that you include our statement in full.”

Also Read: US Ambassador Garcetti Champions Adani Group’s Renewable Energy Vision Amidst Global Strategic Competition

