Beyond Welfare: How Mukhmantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana Became Punjab’s New Social Media Trend

The familiar “Tun Tun” notification sound is no longer just another mobile alert in Punjab. It has become the soundtrack of thousands of social media reels celebrating the Punjab Government’s Mukhmantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. From village courtyards to bustling towns, women are lip-syncing, dancing, joking and storytelling around the scheme, transforming a welfare initiative into one of the state’s most unexpected digital trends.

Government welfare programmes are typically discussed through policy announcements, budget allocations, beneficiary numbers and official publicity campaigns. Rarely do beneficiaries themselves become the driving force behind public awareness. Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana has broken that pattern.

Across Punjab, women are creating humorous reels, dance videos, lip-sync performances and relatable content inspired by the scheme, turning it into a grassroots social media movement.

What makes the trend remarkable is that it is entirely organic. There are no celebrity endorsements or paid influencers driving the conversation. Instead, beneficiaries themselves are using trending audio tracks, popular reel formats and everyday humour to share their excitement in local dialect, giving the content a distinctly Punjabi flavour. The videos are being widely shared among friends and families, with the now-familiar “Tun Tun” audio echoing through homes, neighbourhoods and marketplaces across the state.

In the process, women have become the scheme’s most effective communicators. They are introducing the initiative to their own social circles through creativity and personal storytelling. Every reel not only reflects an individual’s experience but also expands awareness through peer-to-peer sharing, reaching audiences that conventional campaigns often struggle to engage.

One of the songs dominating social media begins with the now instantly recognisable lines:

”Tun Tun baje… Tun Tun baje…”

Another popular track playfully imagines shopping after the money arrives:

“Dekhin aange lifafeyan ch suit mitra, jadon Tun Tun hovegi…”

The catchy tunes, rhythmic beats and relatable lyrics have inspired thousands of women to create their own versions, making the songs synonymous with the scheme itself.

The trend has also prompted humorous responses from men. In one light-hearted rap circulating widely on social media, they jokingly ask why only women are receiving the benefit:

“CM Mann nu suneha mera sidha hi pucha diyo,

Bandeyan de khate vich 500 hi paa diyo.

Aiven kithe sare paise bibiyan te la diyo,

Sanu vi marri moti toon taan suna diyo.”

The humour reflects how deeply the scheme has entered everyday conversations. What began as a welfare initiative has evolved into a cultural talking point, inspiring spontaneous content that is entertaining, relatable and widely shared.

The popularity of these reels also illustrates how digital platforms are reshaping public communication. Short-form video platforms are no longer spaces reserved only for entertainment. Increasingly, they have become forums where citizens interpret public policy through their own voices, humour and lived experiences. In doing so, they often communicate government initiatives more effectively than conventional publicity.

Communication experts have long argued that the most persuasive campaigns are those in which people voluntarily participate. Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana appears to have crossed that threshold. Beneficiaries are no longer passive recipients of welfare; they have become storytellers, content creators and, unintentionally, the scheme’s most credible ambassadors. Their participation lends authenticity to the initiative while encouraging conversations within families, neighbourhoods and communities.

The Mawan Dhiyan phenomenon also reflects Punjab’s enduring tradition of expressing social change through music, humour and storytelling. Digital platforms have simply given that tradition a new stage. By blending popular culture with personal experiences, women have transformed a welfare scheme into a vibrant online movement that celebrates financial support with pride, creativity and optimism.

As governments increasingly look for more meaningful ways to connect with citizens, the success of Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana offers an important lesson. The most powerful communication is often created not in advertising agencies or official campaigns, but by the people whose lives are touched by a policy. In Punjab, beneficiaries have transformed a welfare scheme into a cultural conversation, one that spreads not through official slogans, but through authentic voices, shared experiences and the unmistakable rhythm of “Tun Tun.”