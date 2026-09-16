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Home > Press Release > Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

The committee has been constituted by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, through an order dated 16th September 2026.
The committee has been constituted by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, through an order dated 16th September 2026.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 22:05 IST

In accordance with the directions of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Punjab Government has constituted a seven-member Coordination Committee to maintain continuous coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib in connection with matters concerning the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The committee will also submit its suggestions and reports on important matters to the Punjab Government for further consideration.
 
The seven-member Coordination Committee comprises former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, retired Justice Jaspal Singh, retired Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.
 
The committee would maintain continuous coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on matters related to the Act and would submit its suggestions and reports on important issues to the Punjab Government for further consideration.
 
The committee has been constituted by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab, through an order dated 16th September 2026.
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Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

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Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

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Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

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Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act
Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act
Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act
Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act
Bhagwant Mann Govt Constitutes 7-Member Coordination Committee To Coordinate With Sri Akal Takht Sahib On Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act

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