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Home > Press Release > Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment

Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment

A baby girl born at just 27 weeks and weighing 700 grams survived after receiving 50 days of cashless NICU treatment worth nearly ₹3 lakh under Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

₹6.28 Crore in Neonatal Care Claims Help Save Over 4,400 Newborn Lives in Punjab
₹6.28 Crore in Neonatal Care Claims Help Save Over 4,400 Newborn Lives in Punjab

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-31 16:09 IST

The Bhagwant Mann Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has helped save the life of a baby girl born nearly three months early in Nawanshahr. Born at just 27 weeks’ gestation and weighing only 700 grams, the baby received 50 days of specialised treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of an empanelled private hospital. The entire treatment, costing nearly ₹3 lakh, was provided completely cashless under the scheme.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the case shows how the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is ensuring that every family can access quality healthcare without worrying about treatment costs. “No family should have to choose between saving a life and arranging money for treatment. Every mother deserves a safe delivery, and every newborn deserves a fighting chance at life,” he said. 

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The Health Minister stated, “The case also reflects the growing use of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana for treating high-risk mothers and newborns across Punjab. The data show that neonatal care accounts for the largest share of high-risk birth claims. Over the last nearly seven months, the Special Neonatal Care Package has supported 1,869 babies, with claims of ₹2.50 crore, while the Intensive Neonatal Care Package has benefited 1,719 newborns, with claims of ₹3.78 crore. The scheme has also covered 434 Advanced Neonatal Care Package cases and 382 Critical Care Neonatal Package cases, ensuring life-saving treatment for babies born with severe complications. The MMSY is protecting lives and reducing the financial burden on people,” said Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

The baby was born on June 9, 2026, to Suraj and his wife from Shiv Shankar Mohalla, Nawanshahr. Soon after birth, she developed serious breathing problems because her lungs were not fully developed. Doctors immediately admitted her to the NICU, where she was placed on a ventilator and closely monitored for the next 50 days.

Dr Hartesh S. Pahwa, who treated the baby along with his team, said that babies born this early are extremely fragile and require round-the-clock specialised care. “With advanced neonatal treatment, proper nutrition, infection control and continuous monitoring, the baby’s condition gradually improved, and she was discharged in stable health. The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana covered the entire treatment cost of nearly ₹3 lakh, allowing the family to focus on their daughter’s recovery instead of worrying about hospital bills,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Suraj, the baby’s father, said that arranging such a large amount of money would have been impossible for his family. “There were times when we feared we would lose our daughter. The doctors gave us hope, and the government scheme ensured we never had to think about arranging money. Today, we are taking our daughter home because Punjab Government stood by us through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana when we needed it the most,” he said.

As per data shared by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, the scheme has also supported 474 mothers with high-risk pregnancies, including complicated maternal and fetal conditions, 70 premature deliveries, 45 cases of severe anaemia, 19 cases of severe pre-eclampsia/eclampsia, and two major fetal malformation cases. These figures highlight the government’s continued focus on protecting both mothers and newborns through timely, cashless treatment.

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Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment
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Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment
Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment
Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment
Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Saves 700-Gram Premature Baby, Provides Rs 3 Lakh Cashless Treatment

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