Bhagwant Mann Govt’s Sikhya Kranti Helps Punjab Students Start Their Own Businesses; Over 20,000 Student Ventures Generate ₹90 Crore in First Year

Punjab’s ‘Sikhya Kranti’ (education revolution) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has delivered encouraging results through the Business Class programme introduced in Higher and Technical Education institutions across the state. Introduced as a mandatory subject for students pursuing B.Com., BBA, B.Tech. and B.Voc. courses, and students studying in ITIs and Polytechnics the programme covered nearly 95,000 students across Punjab during its first year. As part of the programme, 25,693 students started their own businesses, while 20,241 of these ventures have already generated nearly ₹90 crore in revenue.

On this achievement, Punjab Higher and Technical Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “Punjab’s Business Class programme is redefining the purpose of education. Our objective is not merely to award degrees but to nurture a generation of young innovators, entrepreneurs and job creators. The fact that nearly 95,000 students have worked on their own business ideas and that more than 25,000 of them have started businesses, collectively generating nearly ₹90 crore in revenue within the very first year, demonstrates that when young people are provided with the right opportunities, they can build businesses, create employment and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy.”

The Education Minister added, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab’s Sikhya Kranti is preparing our youth not just for the jobs of tomorrow, but to create tomorrow’s opportunities.”

The Business Class programme was launched with a clear vision of ensuring that Punjab’s youth do not merely aspire to secure jobs but become creators of employment and contributors to economic growth. The two-credit compulsory course was introduced during the Academic Session 2025-26 for students pursuing B.Com., BBA, B.Tech. and B.Voc. programmes across 20 universities, 494 colleges, 320 ITIs and 91 polytechnics, covering 925 Higher and Technical Education institutions across Punjab.

Unlike conventional education that remains confined to textbooks and examinations, Business Class equips students with practical entrepreneurial skills such as identifying business opportunities, customer discovery, market validation, business setup, digital presence, pricing strategies, customer acquisition, financial planning, communication and problem-solving. As a result, around 57,000 students, nearly 60% of all participants, actively engaged in practical business activities during the academic session itself.

The programme has encouraged students across Punjab to start businesses in a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, bakery and food services, digital content creation, coding and professional services, graphic designing, fitness and wellness, retail, beauty and personal care, agriculture-based enterprises, handicrafts and several local service businesses. The impact of the initiative is visible across the state.

Sourav, a Computer Engineering student at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, started Mock, in Matcha, a Matcha beverage venture that has generated around ₹90,000 in revenue by selling at college festivals and events. The venture gained popularity because of its unique flavours and freshness.

Sharanveer Singh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda, developed Skillexus, a digital career guidance platform that has already attracted more than 2.5 lakh users, demonstrating how students are building scalable technology ventures through the programme.

Pankaj, a B.Com. student from Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Jalandhar, launched Zaria Jewellery, an online artificial jewellery business through Instagram and YouTube, serving around 150 customers and generating approximately ₹30,000 in revenue.

Kamaljeet Singh of Government ITI, Patiala, established KML Mushroom, supplying button mushrooms to local markets and restaurants. His venture has generated nearly ₹1.5 lakh in revenue and developed its own brand packaging.

Gaganpreet Kaur Rangi from Government ITI (Women), Mohali, started Nail Studio by Gagan, a home-based nail art business that has expanded through Instagram and collaborations with local salons, earning around ₹55,000.

Ramandeep Singh of Government ITI, Mohali, launched Quality Electronic Store, an online electronics business that has developed its own website and expanded sales through social media outreach.

These examples demonstrate that the Business Class programme is creating entrepreneurial opportunities for young people across Punjab.

Encouraged by the response and the results achieved during the first year, Vice Chancellors of universities across Punjab have unanimously recommended expanding Business Class to all undergraduate degree programmes from the Academic Session 2026-27. While the programme was initially introduced for students pursuing B.Com., BBA, B.Tech. and B.Voc. courses, it will now be extended to students enrolled in BA, B.Sc. and other undergraduate degree programmes, enabling many more young people to acquire practical entrepreneurial skills alongside their regular education.

The success of Business Class is another significant achievement of Punjab’s ongoing Sikhya Kranti under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. By integrating entrepreneurship into higher education, the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government is equipping students with practical skills that enable them to start businesses while pursuing their studies and emerge as job creators in the years ahead.

“Punjab Government’s focus on entrepreneurship gave students like me the confidence to build. Skillexus is my attempt to turn that mindset into a digital career guidance ecosystem that helps students make informed career choices,” said Sharanveer Singh, B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda.

“Before the ‘Business Class’ program, I thought a job was the only option. This program changed my mindset and gave me the confidence to believe in my ideas. Today I don’t just look for a job, I’m motivated to build my own business and create opportunities for others,” said Gaganpreet Kaur Rangi, Govt ITI (Women), Mohali.