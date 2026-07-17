LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

A technique for purifying water using Moringa seeds and porous volcanic rock was presented in the 'Bhoojal Saptah-2026.'

Delhi residents may face temporary water supply disruption as the Delhi Jal Board carries out pipeline maintenance work. Photo: Canva
Delhi residents may face temporary water supply disruption as the Delhi Jal Board carries out pipeline maintenance work. Photo: Canva

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 21:34 IST

The Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh is conducting a large-scale public awareness campaign through ‘Bhoojal Saptah-2026’ by linking water conservation and groundwater recharge with public participation across the state. In this sequence, the Groundwater Department organized a ‘Jal-Samvad’ programme on Friday. During the programme, emphasis was laid on conserving the wastewater discharged after filtration by household RO systems. It was highlighted that Moringa seeds (Sahjan seeds) and Scoria Volcanic Rock (porous volcanic stone) could prove helpful. It was also agreed that further research would soon be undertaken on this, followed by the development of a prototype and its testing as part of the process.
 
Under ‘Bhoojal Saptah-2026’, the ‘Jal-Samvad’ programme was chaired by Groundwater Department Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati. During the programme, discussions were also held on natural and low-cost water purification technologies. A technique for purifying water using Moringa seeds and porous volcanic rock was presented. Through this, lakhs of litres of water wasted by RO systems could be saved. The Groundwater Department welcomed this vision and expressed interest in further research and future possibilities.
 
Scoria Volcanic Rock (porous volcanic stone) and Moringa (Sahjan seeds) are considered useful for natural water purification. Powder made from Moringa seeds helps gather impurities and fine suspended particles present in water, allowing them to settle at the bottom, while Scoria Rock, because of its porous structure, can help reduce impurities by acting like a filter. However, further research is required before it can be implemented fully.
 
During the ‘Jal-Samvad’, experts held detailed discussions on the challenges and possibilities related to the groundwater crisis. Social organizations suggested that villages, cities, and residential societies effectively implementing measures such as rainwater harvesting, rooftop rainwater harvesting, and wastewater recycling should be given special incentives and awards. This would encourage healthy competition for water conservation and establish inspiring examples in society. It was also suggested that research findings related to the mapping of water conservation and groundwater storage through Remote Sensing and GIS technology should be integrated with the campaign.
 
Groundwater Department Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati stated, “The active participation of every section of society is essential to ensure long-term water security. Every citizen must make water conservation a part of their lifestyle.”
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water
Tags: uttar pradesh

RELATED News

Ten Years Ago, Ghaziabad was Known for Gang Wars, and Films Were Made on Hooliganism: Yogi

Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio

Shaping Legacy with Strategic Mastery: IIM Calcutta Launches 8th Batch of Family Business Management to Groom Next-Gen Leaders

Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Fluitron Technology Supports India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Through Hydrogen Refuelling Infrastructure

LATEST NEWS

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

How a Parked Car on a Lucknow Road Led to the Discovery of a Police Officer’s Body? Here’s What Happened

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans

Bengaluru Man Strangles Four-Month Pregnant Wife Before Ending His Life; What Happened Inside Their Home?

Andy Flower Rejects England Head Coach Role, Chooses RCB Over ECB After Brendon McCullum Exit

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station

Aamir Khan Said He Didn’t Know Sonam Wangchuk Before 3 Idiots—Then Internet Found This Video

Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet the Labour Leader Set to Become Britain’s Next Prime Minister

Mumbai Mayor Rejects Tree Collapse Report, Tears It Up, Orders Fresh Probe Into Schoolboy’s Death

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water
Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water
Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water
Bhoojal Saptah-2026: Moringa Seeds and Volcanic Rock Could Help Save Lakhs of Litres of Water

QUICK LINKS