In a big win at Digixx 2022, NewsX has bagged 4 awards for its four flagship special shows- 2nd Wave Superheroes, NewsX Influencer A-List, VaKu Diaspora Network and Medically Speaking.

As the name suggests, 2nd Wave Superheroes was launched to celebrate and bring to light all the superheroes who worked day and night to help people sail through a disastrous second wave of coronavirus pandemic. From testing agents to Home-ICU agencies, Team NewsX recognised interviewed each and every Covid-Warrior out there. 2nd Wave Superheroes has won Silver honour for marketing excellence during Covid-19 lockdown.

NewsX Influencer A-List emerged as the first show in the media landscape to recognise and highlight the influencers, who are carving a niche for themselves in the online space. Be it dance videos, comedy content to ed-tech, NewsX Influencer A-List kept the audiences hooked. NewsX Influencer A-List has won Gold honour for Influencer marketing campaign.

VaKu Diaspora Network was launched with an aim to connect the Indian diaspora and bring the voices of Indians overseas to Indian television. The show created ripples not just in India but globally. VaKu Diaspora Network has won Silver honour for viral marketing.

Last but certainly not the least, Medically Speaking, not just answered the A-Z of Covid-19 pandemic, but also created a community of doctors and carved a space for medical news journalism. Medically Speaking has won Gold honour for insight and research.