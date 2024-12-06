BINDZ Projects Rapid Growth, Showcases Unique Financial Consulting Model At Press Conference

BINDZ, a new entrant disrupting financial consulting and offshoring, marked a significant milestone during its press conference on 5th December held at BINDZ Office in Bengaluru, where it discussed its journey, growth achievements, and plans for the future.

BINDZ, a new entrant disrupting financial consulting and offshoring, marked a significant milestone during its press conference on 5th December held at BINDZ Office in Bengaluru, where it discussed its journey, growth achievements, and plans for the future. BINDZ is a fully owned subsidiary of Staffing Accountants LLC, DBA – SAPRO, headquartered in New York, U.S. BINDZ is also forging alliances with Tier 1 institutes and universities to build a strong talent pipeline. This initiative supports the future of U.S. taxation, audits, risk advisory, valuation services, client accounting, managed services, and technology services, with the broader vision of positioning India as a global training hub for these essential domains.

The company’s Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model has introduced a fresh perspective to India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, driving consistent growth and establishing a strong market presence. In just five months, BINDZ has grown its workforce to over 100 employees in India and a dedicated offshore business for its client CBIZ, Inc. with year-on-year projections of rapidly growing the talent pool at the offshore locations. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading national professional services advisor in the U.S.

Mr. Greg Maslov, CEO of SAPRO, remarked, “The cultural heritage celebration reflected our values of unity and shared growth. Events like these reinforce the bonds within our team and highlight the rich diversity that fuels our success.”

“Collaboration with BINDZ is an important element of our broader global strategy to augment our recruiting efforts by establishing alternative talent pipelines,” said Arianna Ehmer, CBIZ Chief Operating Officer, Accounting & Tax. “Through our relationship with BINDZ, we will be able to further leverage our breadth of services and depth of expertise to offer our clients exceptional service, and our people will have the opportunity to learn from each other as we grow.”

“We are pleased to be celebrating our collaboration with BINDZ on the heels of CBIZ’s acquisition of Marcum, the largest such transaction in our company’s history,” said Ronald Storch, CBIZ Chief Business Officer. “BINDZ is an ideal partner for CBIZ as they share similar values around integrity and excellence in client service. We look forward to working even more with the seasoned management team at BINDZ and continue to be excited about our future together.”

“India’s unmatched talent and its growing stature as a financial services hub are integral to our success. With our Build-Operate-Transfer model, we are not just meeting the industry’s demands—we’re setting new benchmarks for scalability and sustainability.BINDZ’s association with CBIZ positions the company to expand its service offerings and create unique opportunities for our communities,” said Mr. Sirish Korada, Managing Director and CEO of BINDZ.

During the event, Mr. Ajay Patil, Head of Human Resources at BINDZ, highlighted the company’s people-centric approach. “At BINDZ, our people-first policies set us apart. From capped work hours during peak tax season to family insurance and transportation allowances, we are building an environment that ensures employee well-being, their growth and development and promotes retention. BINDZ’s investments in employee training, particularly in U.S. tax law and consulting practices, further solidify its commitment to addressing global talent shortages in the accounting sector.”

“ We are focused on delivering effective and sustainable solutions for our stakeholders and the wider industry-every step of the way as we journey into parts unknown-new beyond what has been possible before “, Said Maninder Singh Hira, Chief Corporate Officer, Head of Operations, Finance, Branding, IT, Strategic Initiatives at BINDZ

“At BINDZ, our focus on delivery and quality drives everything we do. By combining precision, innovation, and a commitment to excellence, we ensure that our solutions not only meet but exceed expectations, fostering trust and long-term partnerships with our clients and stakeholders.” Shared by Yogesh Pondicherry, Head of Delivery & Quality, BINDZ

On 4th December, BINDZ hosted a cultural heritage event at the Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, bringing together employees, guests, and members of its U.S. team. The celebration underscored the company’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Looking ahead, BINDZ plans to expand its service offerings and geographic reach. Following CBIZ’s recent acquisition of Marcum LLP, BINDZ anticipates increased demand for its services due to its access to diverse talent and its strong leadership, vision, technology and innovation.

BINDZ is redefining financial consulting and offshoring through its Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, offering specialized solutions in accounting, tax, audit and advisory services. Leveraging India’s robust talent pool and corporate ecosystem, the company prioritizes quality-driven delivery and employee well-being, setting new benchmarks for success in the global financial consulting sector.