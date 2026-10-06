LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

In a heartfelt address, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani spoke to the athletes with warmth and affection, addressing them as her own children. She wished them success in the championship and reminded them that their smiles, courage, dedication, and hard work were victories in themselves. Encouraging every participant to embrace the experience, she urged the athletes to enjoy the games and celebrate the joy of participation.

In his address, the Chief Guest commended the indomitable spirit of the athletes and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the championship, scheduled to continue until 8 October 2026.
In his address, the Chief Guest commended the indomitable spirit of the athletes and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the championship, scheduled to continue until 8 October 2026.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 16:16 IST

The Boccia Sports Federation of India (BSFI), in collaboration with the Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA), hosted the inaugural ceremony of the second edition of the Boccia India Federation Cup 2026 on 4 October 2026 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi.
The occasion was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani, President, Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA). Their presence reflected a shared commitment to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and equal opportunities in sports for athletes with disabilities.
The General Secretary of BSFI, Mr. Shaminder Singh Dhillon, warmly welcomed the players and their families. The Chairman of BSFI, Mr. Ashok Bedi, felicitated the dignitaries and expressed his gratitude to General N. S. Raja Subramani and Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani for gracing the occasion. He also acknowledged DWWA’s valuable collaboration in providing a meaningful platform for national-level Boccia athletes to showcase their talent, determination, and sporting excellence. Addressing the gathering, the President of BSFI, Mr. Jaspreet Singh Dhaliwal, outlined the Federation’s vision for the future and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for athletes through the promotion and development of Boccia in India.
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
In his address, the Chief Guest commended the indomitable spirit of the athletes and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the championship, scheduled to continue until 8 October 2026. Emphasizing the significance of inclusivity and accessibility in sports, he highlighted how participation in sports fosters discipline, resilience, confidence, and a sense of purpose; qualities that help shape individuals and prepare them to face the challenges of life.
In a heartfelt address, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani spoke to the athletes with warmth and affection, addressing them as her own children. She wished them success in the championship and reminded them that their smiles, courage, dedication, and hard work were victories in themselves. Encouraging every participant to embrace the experience, she urged the athletes to enjoy the games and celebrate the joy of participation.
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
The inaugural ceremony was a celebration of much more than sporting competition. It was a reaffirmation that every individual deserves the opportunity to participate, compete, and excel. Through the collaborative efforts of BSFI and DWWA, the Boccia India Federation Cup 2026 stands as a meaningful step towards building a more inclusive sporting culture in which ability is recognized, potential is nurtured, and every athlete is given the opportunity to shine. Because the true spirit of sport lies not only in winning medals, but also in ensuring that no athlete is left behind.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

RELATED News

Asia Africa Agri Alliance Drives India–Africa Cooperation in Agricultural Trade, Investment and Technology at GLOBOIL India 2026 

Why Vegetarians Are Struggling to Hit Their Protein Targets – and How One Atta Swap Fixes It

Divya Raas Navratri 2026 Returns to Mumbai with 10 Days of Music, Garba and Celebration

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi’s Book ‘Homoeopathy in Cancer’ Released in Goa

GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes in Mumbai as the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour the Leaders of the Global Edible Oil Trade

LATEST NEWS

Caught On CCTV: 7 Dead In Gujarat’s Bhavnagar After Truck Collides Head-On With Bolero On Bhavnagar-Talaja Highway

Father Rapes Daughter For Days After Catching Her Talking To Male Friend, Mother Shockingly Records The Assault While Minor Was Locked In a Room In Gujarat

Rs. 20 Momo Dispute Turns Horrific In Gwalior: Vendor Allegedly Throws Boiling Oil At 18-Year-Old Student Over Fewer Pieces

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

India vs Uruguay Score Prediction: How Many Goals Will The Fede Valverde-Starrer Side And Blue Tigers Score in Kolkata?

iPhone 17 Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Price: How Much Could The iPhone Cost During The Sale?

WATCH VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal Takes Stunning Catch In IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial One-Day

‘Entire Career Lying Ahead’: Delhi Court Granted Bail To 17 Students, Journalists Held In Gyanesh Kumar Protest, Cites Their Young Age

Kagiso Rabada Set for Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead of South Africa vs Australia 1st Test — Report

GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes in Mumbai as the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour the Leaders of the Global Edible Oil Trade

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport
BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

QUICK LINKS