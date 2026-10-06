BOCCIA INDIA FEDERATION CUP 2026: Celebrating Inclusivity, Accessibility, And The Spirit of Sport

The Boccia Sports Federation of India (BSFI), in collaboration with the Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA), hosted the inaugural ceremony of the second edition of the Boccia India Federation Cup 2026 on 4 October 2026 at the Rajputana Rifles Regimental Centre, Delhi Cantonment, New Delhi.

The occasion was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, General N. S. Raja Subramani, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani, President, Defence Wives Welfare Association (DWWA). Their presence reflected a shared commitment to promoting inclusivity, accessibility, and equal opportunities in sports for athletes with disabilities.

The General Secretary of BSFI, Mr. Shaminder Singh Dhillon, warmly welcomed the players and their families. The Chairman of BSFI, Mr. Ashok Bedi, felicitated the dignitaries and expressed his gratitude to General N. S. Raja Subramani and Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani for gracing the occasion. He also acknowledged DWWA’s valuable collaboration in providing a meaningful platform for national-level Boccia athletes to showcase their talent, determination, and sporting excellence. Addressing the gathering, the President of BSFI, Mr. Jaspreet Singh Dhaliwal, outlined the Federation’s vision for the future and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for athletes through the promotion and development of Boccia in India.

In his address, the Chief Guest commended the indomitable spirit of the athletes and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the championship, scheduled to continue until 8 October 2026. Emphasizing the significance of inclusivity and accessibility in sports, he highlighted how participation in sports fosters discipline, resilience, confidence, and a sense of purpose; qualities that help shape individuals and prepare them to face the challenges of life.

In a heartfelt address, Mrs. Mahalakshmi Subramani spoke to the athletes with warmth and affection, addressing them as her own children. She wished them success in the championship and reminded them that their smiles, courage, dedication, and hard work were victories in themselves. Encouraging every participant to embrace the experience, she urged the athletes to enjoy the games and celebrate the joy of participation.