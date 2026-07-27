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Home > Press Release > Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said that the data highlights the urgent need for greater awareness about respiratory health. People often ignore a persistent cough or breathlessness, believing it is temporary or simply part of ageing.

Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 19:22 IST

Breathlessness is often dismissed as mere tiredness. A persistent cough is blamed on changing weather. Wheezing is brushed aside until climbing a flight of stairs becomes a struggle. By then, many patients have already developed serious lung disease that requires prolonged hospitalisation or even major thoracic surgery.
 
Punjab’s latest treatment data under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) shows that chronic lung diseases are not affecting only the elderly. A large proportion of patients requiring hospital care belong to the state’s working-age population, highlighting the growing health and economic burden of respiratory illnesses.
 
The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) says that chronic lung diseases usually develop over time. They rarely disappear on their own. The earlier they are diagnosed, the better the chances of slowing the damage. Medication helps. Pulmonary rehabilitation helps. In serious cases, thoracic surgery can save lives. Waiting is not a good strategy. Unfortunately, waiting is exactly what many patients do when treatment is beyond their reach.
 
Data shared by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, the universal healthcare scheme led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, showed that between 8 January and 21 July 2026, 14,032 people received treatment for Chronic Lung Diseases and Thoracic Surgeries / Respiratory Care. State Health Agency data suggests cashless claims worth ₹37.30 crore. Behind every claim is someone who managed to enter a hospital without first wondering how to arrange lakhs of rupees. That changes everything.
 
The data reveals that adults between 36 and 60 years accounted for 5,559 treatment cases, while 5,659 senior citizens also required hospital care. Together, these two age groups represented more than 80 per cent of all respiratory treatment episodes covered under the scheme. Another 2,522 young adults and 292 children also received specialised respiratory care.
 
The gender-wise data shows that 8,345 men underwent treatment worth ₹22.79 crore, while 5,684 women received treatment worth ₹14.50 crore. Three beneficiaries from the ‘Other’ gender category also availed cashless healthcare under the scheme.
 
The monthly trend indicates sustained demand for specialised respiratory services throughout the reporting period. The number of treatment episodes increased from 1,332 in January to 2,509 in April, the highest during the six-month period. Although June recorded 2,004 cases, it registered the highest treatment value of ₹6.73 crore, reflecting the increasing complexity and cost of respiratory care being delivered under the scheme.
 
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said, “the data highlights the urgent need for greater awareness about respiratory health. People often ignore a persistent cough or breathlessness, believing it is temporary or simply part of ageing. Unfortunately, chronic lung diseases progress silently. By the time many patients seek medical care, the damage is already significant. Breathlessness should never be ignored. Early treatment can save lungs, lives and livelihoods,” he added
 
The Minister urged people, particularly smokers, industrial workers and those exposed to dust and pollution, to seek timely medical advice if symptoms persist. He also stressed the importance of avoiding tobacco, reducing exposure to polluted environments and maintaining regular medical check-ups for those living with chronic respiratory conditions.
 
Early diagnosis, quitting tobacco, reducing exposure to air pollution, workplace protection and timely medical care remain the most effective ways to prevent severe chronic lung disease and avoid major thoracic surgery.
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Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh
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Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

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Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh
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