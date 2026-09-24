LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering women and transgender persons economically while connecting them with safe transport is among the Delhi government’s priorities. The ‘DURGA’ scheme is an important initiative in this direction. Under the scheme, women and transgender persons will be able to own and drive electric autos. This will provide them with opportunities for dignified self-employment while also helping make Delhi’s public transport system more accessible and inclusive.

‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons: CM Rekha Gupta
‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme will open a new chapter of dignity, safety and economic empowerment for women and transgender persons: CM Rekha Gupta

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 17:25 IST

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards providing women and transgender persons in the capital with safe, clean and dignified employment opportunities. At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Wednesday, the Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green E-Auto, or ‘DURGA’ scheme, was approved. In the first phase, 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated.
 
The Chief Minister said the scheme will give women and transgender persons an opportunity to become owners and drivers of electric autos. It aims to provide them with dignified self-employment and livelihood opportunities while promoting women’s safety, greater participation of transgender persons in the transport sector, last-mile connectivity and clean and sustainable urban transport.
 
Focus on economic empowerment and safe, inclusive transport
 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said empowering women and transgender persons economically while connecting them with safe transport is among the Delhi government’s priorities. The ‘DURGA’ scheme is an important initiative in this direction. Under the scheme, women and transgender persons will be able to own and drive electric autos. This will provide them with opportunities for dignified self-employment while also helping make Delhi’s public transport system more accessible and inclusive.
 
The Chief Minister said women and transgender passengers, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours, face challenges related to commuting and safety. The ‘DURGA’ scheme has been designed keeping these challenges in mind. Its objective is to promote safe transport while creating opportunities for dignified self-employment for women and transgender persons.
 
1,300 pink electric autos proposed in first phase
 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 1,300 pink electric autos are proposed to be registered under the first phase of the ‘DURGA’ scheme. Of these, 1,170 electric autos will be for women and 130 for transgender beneficiaries. A maximum of 90 electric autos for women and up to 10 electric autos for transgender beneficiaries will be allocated in each revenue district. Applicants will be able to apply through a dedicated online portal created for the scheme. The benefits of the scheme will be available to applicants who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.
 
Women with more than three children not eligible
 
The ‘DURGA’ scheme lays down conditions for women applicants, including an age of 20 to 40 years, Delhi residency, a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a PSV badge. A woman with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme. The woman applicant or her family must not own any registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler, and the family’s income in financial year 2025-26 must not exceed Rs 5 lakh. For transgender applicants, a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of the District Magistrate in Delhi, an age of 20 to 40 years, Delhi residency, a valid voter identity card, an LMV licence and a PSV badge will be mandatory.
 
Scheme expected to create jobs in allied sectors as well
 
The e-autos under the ‘DURGA’ scheme will have a mandatory three-year lock-in period. During this period, the vehicle cannot be sold, transferred or disposed of in any other manner. A special arrangement has also been proposed to integrate the scheme with the public transport network. The DMRC has stated that space for EV charging facilities has already been made available in the parking areas of 70 metro stations.
 
The scheme is not limited to providing employment through e-auto operations; it is also expected to generate employment opportunities in allied sectors. The operation of around 1,300 e-autos will create employment opportunities in services such as repair workshops, servicing, charging and battery recycling. The socio-economic impact of the scheme will also be assessed from time to time.
 
‘DURGA’ e-autos to have a distinct identity
 
The Chief Minister said electric autos operating under the scheme will carry ‘DURGA’ branding and special identification features. This will make the vehicles easily identifiable and help strengthen passengers’ trust and confidence in them. Along with creating employment opportunities for women and transgender persons, the ‘DURGA’ scheme will also advance Delhi’s goal of clean transport. 
 
Promoting electric vehicles will help strengthen an environmentally friendly and sustainable urban transport system. The initiative is in line with the broader vision of sustainable urban transport in Delhi. Through the scheme, efforts will also be made to strengthen last-mile connectivity while expanding opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.
 
A step towards a safer, greener and more inclusive Delhi
 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme is an initiative towards making Delhi a safer, greener and more inclusive city. The scheme will seek to create new livelihood opportunities for women and transgender persons while strengthening last-mile connectivity. It will help advance gender equality, economic empowerment and sustainable urban transport together.
 
Increasing the participation of women and transgender persons in the transport sector and providing them with opportunities for dignified self-employment is an important objective of the initiative. Through the ‘DURGA’ scheme, efforts are being made to promote a transport system in Delhi where safety, employment, inclusion and environment-friendly transport move forward together.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

RELATED News

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Vasu Healthcare Brings Ayurveda Closer to Communities With Vadodara Outreach Drive

HubbleHox and II-TED Partner with FutureSkills Prime to Offer Practical AI Course for Teaching Professionals

Cupid Limited Highlights Strong FY26 Performance & Expanding Growth Platform at 33rd AGM

LATEST NEWS

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

ED Officials Pressured My Family to Leave AAP And Join Another Party: Hardeep Singh Mundian

‘Biggest Anti-National’: CJP’s Warning To CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Resign Within 48-hour Or Else….

Gautam Gambhir Admits ‘Two Years Didn’t Pass In The Blink Of An Eye’; Reflects On His Tenure As India’s Coach

Ranveer Singh vs Ranbir Kapoor Net Worth: Who Is Richer? A Look At Their Reported Wealth, Properties And Businesses

Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwaal Bag Bronze For India In Mixed Team Skeet Shooting

Radhika Apte MMS Leak: Actress Reveals Why She Stayed Home for Four Days After Clip Surfaced

Portugal vs Wales UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Cupid Limited Highlights Strong FY26 Performance & Expanding Growth Platform at 33rd AGM

Jharkhand Minister Dipika Pandey Singh’s Daughter Among 4 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Jamshedpur

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport
Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport
Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport
Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport
Cabinet clears ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme to empower women and transgender persons economically and promote safe transport

QUICK LINKS