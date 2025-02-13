Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited Q3 & 9M FY25 Results Release Robust Overall Performance

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited (“Company”), a fast-growing construction company providing end-to-end services for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings with a presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Gandhinagar, Pune, Goa, Chennai, the National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) are as follows:

Consolidated Performance highlights for 9M FY25

Revenue from Operations for 9M FY25 stood at ₹ 1,678 crores, up by 26% as compared to ₹

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

1,333 crores in 9M FY24.

EBIDTA for 9M FY25 stood at ₹ 318 crores, up by 31% as compared to ₹ 243 crores in 9M FY24.

EBIDTA margin for 9M FY25 stood at 18.7% as compared to 17.9% in 9M FY24.

EBIT for 9M FY25 stood at ₹ 248 crores, up by 52% as compared to ₹ 163 crores in 9M FY24. EBIT margin for 9M FY25 stood at 15.2% as compared to 12.1% in 9M FY24.

PAT for 9M FY25 stood at ₹ 151 crores, up by 120% as compared to ₹ 69 crores in 9M FY24. PAT margin for 9M FY25 stood at 8.9% as compared to 5.1% in 9M FY24.

Consolidated Performance highlights for Q3 FY25

Revenue from Operations for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹ 590 crores, up by 23% as compared to ₹ 481 crores in Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹ 101 crores, up by 12% as compared to ₹ 89 crores in Q3 FY24.

EBIDTA margin for Q3 FY25 stood at 16.7% as compared to 18.5% in Q3 FY24.

EBIT for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹ 76 crores, up by 57% as compared to ₹ 83 crores in Q3 FY24. EBIT margin for Q3 FY25 stood at 12.6% as compared to 13.0% in Q3 FY24.

PAT for Q3 FY25 stood at ₹ 52 crores, up by 77% as compared to ₹ 30 crores in Q3 FY24. PAT margin for Q3 FY25 stood at 8.7% as compared to 6.1% in Q3 FY24.

Gross Debt stood at ₹ 365 crores as on December 31, 2024 with Gross Debt to Equity at 0.22x.

Net Debt to Equity stood at 0.11x

The company continued its focus on increasing execution across projects.

Order book on a standalone basis stood at ₹ 10,047 crores as of December 31, 2024. The public sector accounts for 63%, while the private sector accounts for 37% of the total order book.

On the performance, Mr. Rohit Katyal, Executive Chairman, commented, “Our Q3 FY25 results showcase a strong financial performance, with substantial gains in revenue and PAT. This success is a direct result of our prudent financial management and dedication to maintaining a healthy balance sheet, positioning us for continued growth and delivering long-term value creation. The back-to-back strong quarterly performance sets the tone for the future quarters, wherein we anticipate further acceleration of execution and operational improvements. Our careful project selection along with our execution prowess has resulted in PAT for 9M FY25 surpassing our highest ever yearly PAT and setting a new performance benchmark.

The improved execution has helped us in better absorption of fixed costs, thereby leading to improved profitability. Over the past few years, we have successfully optimized our project portfolio, resulting in significant expansion of order size, reduction in projects under execution, increased revenue contribution per project, and enhanced management efficiency leading to an improvement in the margin profile.

On the order book front, we have seen significant traction, both from the private and public sectors. The bidding activity has seen a significant uptick, which should translate into awarding sooner. We have so far been awarded projects worth ₹ 1,459 crores during the current fiscal and are confident of surpassing our guided order book addition for FY25.

We have entered a high-growth phase, supported by a diversified order book from esteemed clients across the public and private sectors. Leveraging our robust financial position and execution expertise, we are poised to establish new performance standards.”