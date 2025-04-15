Home
Capacit’e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty Limited (a step-down subsidiary of Raymond Limited), for a total contract value of ₹220 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred Twenty Crore Only) excluding GST, for "Civil Core & Shell Works for Project – The Address by GS – Bandra Project including 2 Basement, G-23 […]

Capacit'e Infraprojects Secures 220 Crores From TenX Realty Limited, A Step-Down Subsidiary Of Raymond Limited

Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited (Capacit'e/the Company) has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor in the building space.


Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from TenX Realty Limited (a step-down subsidiary of Raymond Limited), for a total contract value of ₹220 Crore (Rupees Two Hundred Twenty Crore Only) excluding GST, for “Civil Core & Shell Works for Project – The Address by GS – Bandra Project including 2 Basement, G-23 floors & Non-Tower area at Nirmal Nagar, Off western Express Highway, Bandra (E) 400051.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said, “We are thrilled to have been entrusted by our valued client, Raymond Limited’s Realty Division, with repeat orders through TenX Realty Limited (step-down subsidiary of Raymond Limited). We’re delighted by the repeat orders, showcasing our strong partnership and dedication to exceptional service.

With a strong track record of project delivery, we’re confident in our ability to meet timelines and exceed client expectations. At Capacit’e, we’re dedicated to expanding our portfolio with quality orders and showcasing our growing expertise in project execution.”

About Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited

Capacit’e Infraprojects Limited (Capacit’e/the Company) has etched a name for itself as a quality contractor in the building space. Today, it is working with almost all major real estate developers in the country. Capacit’e has been rapidly emerging as a marquee contractor in the building space with good repute.

The Company’s sharp focus on the single segment of buildings, with an emphasis on technology, a robust asset base and the promoters’ rich experience in the EPC space have enabled it to scale up quickly in the building space and become a well-respected player.

Capacit’e provides end-to-end construction services for High Rise and Super High-Rise Buildings, Townships, Mass Housing, etc. in the residential space, Office Complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and Hospitality, Healthcare Facilities, Industrial Buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space.

