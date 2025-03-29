Captech Technologies Appoints Sakshi Katyal As Co-Founder To Drive eFORCE – India’s First Labour Management Platform

Captech Technologies appoints Sakshi Katyal as Co-Founder to drive eFORCE’s growth, enhancing labour management in the construction industry with digital solutions.

Captech Technologies, a leader in digital transformation for the construction industry, proudly announces the appointment of Sakshi Katyal as Co-Founder. With over 25 years of diverse business experience across industries such as construction procurement, fashion, gems and jewelry, and merchandise, Sakshi Katyal brings valuable insights and proven expertise to Captech’s leadership.

Sakshi’s strategic vision will be instrumental in driving eFORCE’s growth and strengthening its market position. Known for her ability to drive business efficiency and operational excellence, she will focus on making eForce even more user-friendly and impactful for construction professionals and stakeholders.

eFORCE is India’s first labour management platform, designed to simplify labour management by seamlessly connecting labour contractors and general contractors. It provides real-time insights, efficient workforce deployment, grievance redressal and enhanced transparency, significantly boosting productivity and minimizing operational challenges.

Expressing his excitement, Asutosh Katyal, Founder and CEO, Captech Technologies, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sakshi Katyal as Co-Founder. Her extensive experience and passion for business excellence will add immense value to our leadership. I am confident that her contributions will elevate eFORCE, empowering the construction industry with smarter and more efficient solutions.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sharing her enthusiasm, Sakshi Katyal, Co-Founder, Captech Technologies added: “I am honored to join Captech Technologies as Co-Founder. My journey across various industries has equipped me with insights into building scalable and efficient solutions. I look forward to using this experience to drive the growth of eForce and shape the future of labour management in the construction sector.”

About Captech Technologies

Captech Technologies is a pioneering force in the digital transformation of the construction industry. Committed to bridging the gap between technology and on-ground operations,

Captech leverages cutting-edge solutions to enhance workforce management and streamline project execution.

At the heart of Captech’s innovation is eForce – India’s first labour management platform, designed to optimize labour management by efficiently connecting labour contractors and general contractors. The platform empowers businesses with real-time insights and improved transparency, helping them boost productivity and reduce operational bottlenecks.