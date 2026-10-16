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Home > Press Release > Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

After the meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Several issues concerning PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited), particularly coal supply and electricity, were discussed during the meeting. Our objective is to ensure that Punjab faces no shortage of coal or electricity and that power generation continues without disruption. Punjab supplies 180 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the Central Pool, and uninterrupted electricity is essential for producing such a huge quantity of foodgrain.”

Emphasizing that Punjab is supplying 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice to the Central Pool this year, he stressed. (Photo: ANI)
Emphasizing that Punjab is supplying 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice to the Central Pool this year, he stressed. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 08:06 IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said Punjab would face no shortage of electricity, as the Centre has assured uninterrupted power and coal supplies following his meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Emphasizing that Punjab is supplying 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of rice to the Central Pool this year, he stressed that reliable electricity is essential for the state to sustain its contribution to the nation’s food reserves. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also raised concerns over repeated NGT (National Green Tribunal) notices concerning the Shahpur Kandi Dam and said the state government is in touch with Coal India and the Jharkhand Government to ensure uninterrupted coal supplies.
 
Sharing a few snippets from this meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today, I held an important meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Ji and had a constructive discussion on issues concerning the uninterrupted supply of electricity and coal to Punjab. We apprised the Centre that Punjab contributes 180 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the national food pool, and uninterrupted power supply is essential to sustain this contribution. I am pleased that the Minister has accepted almost all our demands and assured us of an uninterrupted supply of electricity and coal. We, in turn, reaffirmed our commitment that Punjab will continue to make a significant contribution to the nation’s food reserves. Inquilab Zindabad.”
 
After the meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Several issues concerning PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited), particularly coal supply and electricity, were discussed during the meeting. Our objective is to ensure that Punjab faces no shortage of coal or electricity and that power generation continues without disruption. Punjab supplies 180 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the Central Pool, and uninterrupted electricity is essential for producing such a huge quantity of foodgrain.”
 
The Chief Minister said, “We have also been in touch with Coal India and the Jharkhand Government regarding coal supplies from the Pachhwara coal mines. Our priority is to ensure that coal supplies remain uninterrupted so that Punjab can continue generating electricity without any disruption. I am pleased that the Union Power Minister has assured us of adequate and continuous supplies of electricity and coal. We have also assured the Centre that Punjab will continue to make a significant contribution towards meeting the country’s foodgrain requirements.”
 
He said he also raised issues concerning Central Government schemes being implemented at the national level during the meeting.
 
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “I have invited Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to visit the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi dam projects in Punjab. Once a dam has been constructed, the state should not have to face repeated notices from environmental authorities or the National Green Tribunal (NGT). We receive one notice or another almost every year concerning the ongoing project, which creates unnecessary difficulties.”
 
The Chief Minister stated, “Punjab contributes around 40% of the country’s hydropower generation. We discussed these issues with the Union Power Minister because the smooth functioning and development of our hydropower projects are important for the state as well as the country.”
 
Responding to questions about the Bargari and Behbal Kalan incidents, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “When these incidents took place, previous governments were in power. The Congress government that came afterwards also weakened the cases to such an extent that we now have to rebuild them. In the coming days, we will present challans by bringing in new witnesses and adopting a fresh approach so that these cases can be strengthened.
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Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

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Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Centre To Ensure Continuous Supply Of Electricity & Coal To Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
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