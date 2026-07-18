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Home > Press Release > Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inspected the under-construction PAC campus in Kairana before the program.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: X)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 09:30 IST

A youth carrying a hand-drawn portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the public meeting in Shamli. He stood in the pandal holding up the portrait towards the stage. After concluding his address, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noticed him, he instructed the security personnel to bring the youth onto the stage. The youth came onto the stage and presented the portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to him. The Chief Minister also interacted with him. When the youth touched the Chief Minister’s feet, the Chief Minister blessed him and also patted him on the back.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also inspected the under-construction PAC campus in Kairana before the program. He took detailed information about the ongoing works there and directed the administrative officials and the executing agency to complete the work within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.
 
The Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to the selected Anganwadi workers at the public meeting venue. He also distributed sanction letters, keys, cheques, and other benefits to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes.
 
Beneficiaries honoured by CM Yogi
 
* Ruby: Appointment letter as an Anganwadi worker
* Nigam: Appointment letter as an Anganwadi worker
* Jai Singh: Tractor key under the Agricultural Implements Scheme
* Rajpal: Sanction letter under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)
* Sunita: Sanction letter under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)
* Brajesh: House key under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)
* Geeta: Cheque of more than Rs 5.83 crore under the Grameen Aajeevika Mission
* Sarita and Anita: E-rickshaw keys
* Nishant Jain: Cheque of Rs 25 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana
* Nazim: Cheque of Rs 3.31 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
* Naushida: Sanction letter under the Nirashrit Mahila Pension
* Akshita Jain: Sanction letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana
* Nikita Chaudhary: Sanction letter under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana
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Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back
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Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

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Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

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Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back
Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back
Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back
Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

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