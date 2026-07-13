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Home > Press Release > Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day
Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 13:03 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to all citizens, officials of the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, the government, the administration and everyone associated with the successful conduct of Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026. On the planting of more than 35 crore saplings across Uttar Pradesh in a single day, the Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of the state. In a post on his social media account on ‘X’, he wrote, “‘Mata Bhumih Putro’ham Prithivyah’ has today become the living resolve of the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

The Chief Minister wrote, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s inspiring call, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026, the ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ of the ‘New India’ has added a new golden chapter to the history of nature conservation by planting more than 35 crore saplings in a single day. This is a grand people’s yajna expressing gratitude towards nature, reverence for Mother Earth and our responsibility towards future generations.”

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt congratulations to all respected citizens, public representatives, farmers, Matru Shakti, youth, social and religious organisations, and all dedicated personnel of the Government of Uttar Pradesh who gave Vriksharopan Mahayagya-2026 the form of a people’s movement.

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Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day
Tags: Yogi Adityanath

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Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

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Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

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Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day
Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day
Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day
Chief Minister Extends Greetings On The Planting Of More Than 35 Crore Saplings Across The State In A Single Day

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