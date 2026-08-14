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Home > Press Release > Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

The Chief Minister directed officials to accord the highest priority to the rescue operation and make effective use of all available resources and technical expertise. He instructed officials to ensure close coordination among the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, police and all other teams engaged in the rescue operation, and to make every possible effort to safely evacuate the remaining three persons trapped inside the tunnel.

The TRT tunnel of THDC’s Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project is approximately 3 kilometres long.
The TRT tunnel of THDC’s Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project is approximately 3 kilometres long.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 16:08 IST

Following the incident of debris and water entering the under-construction THDC tunnel at Mayapur (Pipalkoti), Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the site on Friday and conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the rescue operation and sought detailed information from officials and rescue teams. He also entered the tunnel to assess the rescue and relief work and interacted with the teams engaged in the operation to obtain updates on the situation.

The TRT tunnel of THDC’s Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project is approximately 3 kilometres long. Due to ground subsidence, debris and water entered a section of the tunnel covering approximately 1.50 kilometres.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to accord the highest priority to the rescue operation and make effective use of all available resources and technical expertise. He instructed officials to ensure close coordination among the NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, police and all other teams engaged in the rescue operation, and to make every possible effort to safely evacuate the remaining three persons trapped inside the tunnel.

District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the incident, the rescue efforts undertaken so far, and the relief and rescue operations currently underway at the site. The District Magistrate informed him that, out of the 22 people trapped inside the tunnel, 19 had been rescued so far, while the search and rescue operation for the remaining three people was continuing. Seven people have tragically been reported dead in the incident so far.

The injured persons rescued from the tunnel have been brought to the District Hospital, Gopeshwar, for treatment, where a team of doctors and health department personnel is providing medical care and continuously monitoring their condition.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that there is no shortage of arrangements for the treatment of the injured, assistance to the families of those affected, and other necessary facilities at the incident site, alongside the ongoing rescue operation. He instructed officials to maintain continuous coordination with the rescue teams and ensure that the operation is carried out with utmost seriousness, caution and care.

Cabinet Minister and District In-Charge Minister Bharat Chaudhary, Tharali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, Zila Panchayat Chairman Daulat Singh Bisht, Minister of State Harak Singh, former Cabinet Minister Rajendra Bhandari, Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Aarti Navani, Councillor Raja Joshi, Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman, Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swarup, IG Garhwal Rajiv Swarup, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar, Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajkumar Pandey, Chandrashekhar Vashisht and other public representatives, officials and personnel were present on the occasion.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Conducts On-Site Inspection of THDC Tunnel Accident, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation

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