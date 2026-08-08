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Home > Press Release > Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured weavers and beneficiaries across various categories at the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Awards ceremony and distributed cheques to them

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 14:01 IST

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honoured weavers and beneficiaries across various categories at the Sant Kabir State-Level Handloom Awards ceremony and distributed cheques to them. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were also exchanged with major buyers of handloom products.

Honouring Weavers Saree, Brocade & Dress Material Category 

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Jamaluddin from Varanasi- First Prize: Cheque of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy.

Cotton Durrie, Woollen Durrie, Asani & Daret Category

Aqeel Ahmad from Sitapur- First Prize: Cheque of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy.

Bedsheet, Bed Cover & Home Furnishing Category

Kafeel Ahmad from Bijnor- First Prize: Cheque of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy.

Stole, Angavastram or Other Traditional Textile Products Category 

Pyarelal from Varanasi- First Prize: Cheque of ₹1 lakh, citation and trophy.

Weavers honoured under the Jhalkari Bai Kori Handloom & Powerloom Development Scheme 

  • Surendra Kumar from Mau- Cheque of ₹93,000. 
  • Soni from Etawah- Cheque of ₹93,000.
  • Meera Bai from Jhansi- Cheque of ₹93,000.

Beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Handloom & Powerloom Industry Development Scheme

  • Ghulam Waris from Moradabad- Cheque of ₹78,000. 
  • Mohd. Sajid Ansari from Bareilly- Cheque of ₹93,000.
  • Jai Kishan Rajput from Meerut- Cheque of ₹93,000.

MoUs exchanged with major buyers of handloom products. MoU between the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Handloom & Textile Industries and the Handloom Export Promotion Council, Chennai. MoU with Damera Tata Group, Bengaluru. MoU with DTDC Cargo. MoU with the International Fashion Business Exchange Council, Mumbai. MoU with Prateek Kumar of Kanpur.

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day
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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Honours Weavers on National Handloom Day
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