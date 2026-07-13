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Home > Press Release > Chief Minister Yogi Inaugurates Boys’ and Girls’ Hostels At Ayush University

Chief Minister Yogi Inaugurates Boys’ and Girls’ Hostels At Ayush University

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the new boys' and girls' hostels at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Rajya Ayush University, Uttar Pradesh's first Ayush university.

CM Yogi (File Image: ANI)
CM Yogi (File Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 15:37 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening inaugurated the newly constructed boys’ and girls’ hostels at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Rajya Ayush University, the state’s first such university. The boys’ hostel has been named in memory of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Gurudev, Rashtrasant Brahmaleen Mahant Avaidyanath Ji Maharaj, while the girls’ hostel has been named Rapti. 

On the occasion of the hostel inauguration, CM Yogi also handed over the room keys to the allotted medical students of both hostels. The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction auditorium in the Ayush University campus and directed officials to expedite the construction work and complete it at the earliest.

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After inaugurating the Bhathat-Banssthan four-lane road at Bhathat Mod, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayush University, where he inaugurated the boys’ and girls’ hostels. He toured the hostels and reviewed the facilities available there. 

On this occasion, the Chief Minister directed that mesh screens be installed on the windows, excellent cleanliness be maintained, and quality food be ensured in the mess. The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with the MD Ayurveda students allotted accommodation in the hostels. Describing higher education in Ayurveda as an excellent opportunity, he extended his best wishes to the students for a bright future.

After inaugurating the hostels, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of the auditorium under construction in the university campus. Officials of the executing agency briefed him on the latest progress. 

During the inspection of the auditorium, the Chief Minister directed the executing agency to further accelerate the construction work. He stated, “The construction should be completed at the earliest while ensuring the highest quality standards. There should be no negligence of any kind.” On the occasion of the hostel inauguration at Ayush University, Vice-Chancellor Dr. K. Ramachandra Reddy welcomed the Chief Minister.

It is noteworthy that Ayush University is one of CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream projects. He had the foundation stone of the university laid by the then President Ram Nath Kovind on August 28, 2021, and its inauguration was performed by President Droupadi Murmu on July 1, 2025.

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