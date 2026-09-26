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Home > Press Release > CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

In an official communication, the Punjab Government stated, the meeting will be held at 1:00 PM on September 27 at the residence of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Sector 2, Chandigarh. All members of the coordination committee will attend the meeting.

The committee will deliberate on matters concerning the provisions of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, as well as issues related to its implementation.
The committee will deliberate on matters concerning the provisions of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, as well as issues related to its implementation.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 21:56 IST

With deep reverence for the supreme sanctity and dignity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has called a meeting of the seven-member coordination committee constituted for the ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’, for September 27 at his residence in Chandigarh. The committee will deliberate on the provisions of the Act and matters concerning its implementation, with the objective of upholding the highest standards of satkar and reverence for Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.
 
In an official communication, the Punjab Government stated, the meeting will be held at 1:00 PM on September 27 at the residence of CM Bhagwant Singh Mann in Sector 2, Chandigarh. All members of the coordination committee will attend the meeting.
 
The committee will deliberate on matters concerning the provisions of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, as well as issues related to its implementation.
 
The seven-member coordination committee comprises Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Sant Giani Harnaam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh, Former Justice Jaswinder Singh, Former Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer Jatinder Singh Aulakh and Advocate S. Preet Inder Paul Singh.
 
The meeting assumes significance as the committee is tasked with deliberating on matters concerning the provisions and implementation of the legislation.
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CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

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CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

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CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

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CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’
CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’
CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’
CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’
CM Bhagwant Mann Calls Meeting of 7-Member Coordination Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026’

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