CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Calls For CII Collaboration To Promote Sustainable Crop Residue Management

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called for closer collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to accelerate sustainable crop residue management, strengthen horticulture through knowledge and technology exchange, and build a skilled workforce to drive industrial growth in the state. During a meeting with a CII delegation, the Chief Minister emphasised sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology for the benefit of farmers, while pitching focused efforts in the Malwa region, particularly Sangrur and Barnala, along with new skill and technology initiatives including the proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute in Ludhiana and Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles with an ultra-modern laboratory in Jalandhar.

Sharing a few snippets from this meeting, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “Today, I had an important meeting with the Chairman of CII Northern Region in Chandigarh. During the meeting, we held a detailed discussion on industrial development in Punjab, attracting new investments, and creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth. Our government is continuously working to make Punjab the country’s best industrial hub and create a conducive environment for businesses. We are fully committed to strengthening Punjab’s economy.”

Chairing a meeting with a CII delegation here today, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It is imperative for the Punjab government and CII to join hands on this thrust area to check environmental pollution. The focus should be on sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology, thereby benefiting farmers on one hand and making Punjab clean, green and pollution-free on the other.”

The Chief Minister called upon CII to scale up these efforts in the Malwa region, particularly Sangrur and Barnala, where the Parmal variety of paddy is cultivated, apart from other parts of Punjab. “Punjab is committed to adopting sustainable and technology-driven solutions for crop residue management. There is a need for the government, industry and other stakeholders to work together to ensure that farmers get practical, affordable and effective solutions while the state moves firmly towards a cleaner and greener future,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured full support and cooperation to CII for facilitating the visit of the World Horticulture Centre to India during CII Agro Tech India 2026. “Punjab would be immensely benefited from such visits through the exchange of knowledge and expertise in both the agriculture and industrial sectors,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also advocated further knowledge exchange and technology collaboration to strengthen Punjab’s horticulture sector and benefit the farmers of the state. He also laid emphasis on strengthening industrial and urban infrastructure across key focal points to improve ease of doing business and quality of life.

The Chief Minister said that modern and well-planned infrastructure is essential for improving ease of doing business, reducing costs and attracting investment to the state. “The Punjab government is committed to ensuring reliable and quality power supply to industrial areas, particularly during peak demand periods, besides addressing critical infrastructure bottlenecks affecting industrial operations,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also assured full support and cooperation to CII for setting up its proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute (MSTI) in Ludhiana, adding that such an initiative is the need of the hour. “The proposed Multi-Skill Training Institute will help create a pool of skilled manpower in Punjab to meet the requirements of local industry while opening new vistas of gainful employment for the youth. Skill development aligned with emerging industrial needs is crucial for strengthening Punjab’s economic growth,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister further said that CII should explore the feasibility of setting up a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles in Punjab, along with an ultra-modern laboratory in Jalandhar. He also stressed the need to establish a special Skill Centre for Defence Manufacturing Industries to provide trained manpower and give further impetus to economic activity in the state.