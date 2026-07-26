CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Inaugurates State-of-Art Hospital in Malwa, Set to Become Centre for Treatment of Serious Diseases

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art 120-bed ‘Capital Hospital’ in Moga, noting that the facility will significantly strengthen access to advanced healthcare in the Malwa region. Calling it the first National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited multi-speciality hospital in Moga district, the Chief Minister said the hospital will provide specialised treatment for critical illnesses closer to people’s homes.

The Chief Minister stated that eligible patients will be able to avail cashless treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), while the Punjab Government continues to expand affordable healthcare across the state through its network of 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today, I dedicated the 120-bed state-of-the-art Capital Hospital in Moga to the people of Punjab. Equipped with advanced medical facilities, the hospital will also provide free treatment under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana. Now, people across the Malwa region will no longer have to travel to distant cities for quality healthcare. We remain fully committed to ensuring that every Punjabi has access to affordable, modern and high-quality healthcare.”

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “This is not a political rally. It is part of our continuous effort to accelerate development across Punjab. Education and healthcare remain the two biggest priorities of our government because these are the strongest pillars of inclusive development.”

The Chief Minister noted, “Doctors are regarded as second only to God. Healthcare and education are professions dedicated to the service of humanity. Unfortunately, some people are bringing disrepute to these noble professions, but our government is committed to restoring public faith in both sectors.”

Referring to the inauguration of the private multi-speciality hospital, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride that such a modern hospital equipped with advanced machines and technology has come up here. The best doctors will provide quality treatment to the people. When our government assumed office in 2022, Punjab ranked 27th in school education. Today, through sustained reforms and dedicated efforts, Punjab has emerged as the number one state in school education.”

“There was a time when government schools were meant only for poor children and people mocked them. We established Schools of Eminence and transformed the education system. Today, Punjab has surpassed Kerala and become the country’s top-performing state in school education,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

“In 2022, only 82 students from government schools qualified for the NEET examination. This year, 881 students from government schools have cleared NEET, reflecting the remarkable transformation in our education system,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Both the Punjab Government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and the Central Government’s health insurance schemes are available at this newly inaugurated hospital, ensuring maximum benefit for patients. Our government has launched the country’s first dedicated Sadak Surakhya Force to improve road safety and save precious lives on state and national highways. The force comprises 1,597 specially trained personnel equipped with 144 fully modern vehicles.”

“Since its launch in February last year, the Sadak Surakhya Force has reduced road accident fatalities by nearly 50 per cent while ensuring the safe return of valuables and money belonging to accident victims,” he added.

The Chief Minister stated, “Punjab has also launched the country’s first universal healthcare scheme, Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh annually to every resident family in the state. Punjab is the first state in India to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage, significantly reducing the financial burden on people while ensuring quality treatment.”

“This historic initiative reflects our commitment to universal healthcare. People have already availed cashless treatment worth more than ₹650 crore under the scheme, and Punjab is scripting a new success story in the healthcare sector,” he said.