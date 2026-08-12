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Home > Press Release > CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sought Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s intervention to grant Jagtar Singh Hawara 10-day parole on humanitarian grounds.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 22:43 IST

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought his intervention for granting 10-day parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, saying that after 31 years, his ailing mother has a renewed hope of meeting her son. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the matter requires the Governor’s recommendation as the case is being heard in Delhi, while assuring that the Punjab Government will take full responsibility for ensuring that law and order is not affected if Hawara is granted parole.

Calling upon the Governor to consider the matter on humanitarian grounds, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Jagtar Singh Hawara has been lodged in Jail for the last 31 years. His mother is old and suffering from age-related health issues and is currently semi-conscious. In view of her deteriorating health condition, I have requested the Governor to kindly consider granting 10 days’ parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara at the earliest so that he can meet his mother.”

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He stated, “Being the Administrator of Chandigarh, the recommendation of the Governor is necessary for a decision in this regard. Therefore, considering the humanitarian aspect of the matter and the deteriorating health condition of Jagtar Singh Hawara’s mother, I have urged the Governor to take a decision at the earliest.”

Assuring the Governor of the Punjab government’s complete responsibility for maintaining law and order, the Chief Minister said, “The state government takes full guarantee for the law and order situation in the wake of Jagtar Singh Hawara’s visit to his home. His supporters and family members have also assured their fulsome support to the state government in this regard.”

He further said, “The state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the hard-earned peace of Punjab. No stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. I have also assured the Governor of fulsome support and cooperation from the state government in pursuing this matter with the Centre.”

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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara
CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Meets Governor For 10-Day Parole To Jagtar Singh Hawara

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