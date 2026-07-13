CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Regularizes Services Of 516 Forest Department Daily Wage Workers, Hands Over Appointment Letters

In a landmark step towards securing the future of contractual employees, the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government on Monday regularized the services of 516 Daily Wage Workers of the Forest Department, ending years of uncertainty over their future. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann handed over appointment letters to the employees and also announced the restoration of long-pending promotions of 237 Forest Department officers and employees. Reiterating his government’s commitment to employee welfare and transparent governance, the Chief Minister said the contractor system has been abolished, more than 68,000 government jobs have been provided purely on merit, and every deserving employee will continue to receive dignity, job security and equal opportunity as the government works towards building a Rangla Punjab.

Sharing a few snippets from this programme, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “Today was a momentous and joyous day for the employees of the Forest Department. Securing the future of 516 daily wage employees who had been waiting for years, we handed over regular appointment letters to them. At the same time, the long-pending promotions of 237 employees have also been restored.”

“…Having abolished the contractor system and already provided more than 68,000 government jobs to the youth, our government remains fully committed to building a Rangla Punjab,” the post concluded.

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “I have never signed a file due to which any employee suffered a loss or the state or its employees incurred any financial loss. Previous governments never cared about contractual employees because they never understood the crucial role these employees play. I am confident that the employees of the Forest Department will continue to make a significant contribution towards enhancing Punjab’s green cover. At the same time, our government is making concerted efforts to rejuvenate forest rest houses across the state.”

Congratulating the employees, the Chief Minister said, “Such functions had disappeared during the previous regimes because those in power remained indifferent towards employees. But the atmosphere has changed after the AAP government assumed office. Today, people are witnessing and becoming part of such joyful occasions. This is a glimpse of Rangla Punjab, and our government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that people experience happiness and dignity through such initiatives.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “More than 65,000 contractual workers of Punjab have given the best years of their lives in the service of the state. Today, Punjab is returning to them what rightfully belongs to them. There will no longer be contractors standing between these employees and the government. From now onwards, these employees will have direct employment, full of dignity and a clear pathway to permanence.”

Highlighting the government’s transparent recruitment process, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that our government has provided around 68,268 government jobs to the youth of Punjab. The era of cash payments and favoritism has ended. Today, eligible youth are getting government jobs solely on the basis of their merit and eligibility. That is why not even a single appointment made by our government has been challenged in any court.”

The Chief Minister further said, “This policy guarantees security of service to these employees because our government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests and welfare of every employee. Under the historic policy notified on May 16, 2023, all employees covered under the policy have been provided complete job security. They will continue in service uninterrupted until they attain the age of 58 years, after which they will retire in the normal course.”

Elaborating on the policy provisions, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “As per the letter issued by the Finance Department in January 2024, a transparent and well-defined salary structure has been prescribed for all such employees. The policy prescribes a minimum educational qualification of Class VIII for Group D employees and Class X for Group C Drivers. However, 516 employees who did not fulfil these educational qualification criteria have been granted significant relief. The government has provided a special relaxation to ensure that no eligible worker is deprived of the benefits of this policy.”

Taking a dig at previous governments, the Chief Minister said, “The people of Punjab have consigned to oblivion those rulers who took them for granted. Today, I feel relieved because our government has taken this historic decision. This is a historic day for the Daily Wage Workers of the Forest Department, who have served the department for several years and are now formally becoming part of the government family as regular employees. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them because a government job provides security not only to an employee but also to the entire family.”

The Chief Minister further said, “Among the 516 Daily Wage Workers being regularized today, many have rendered more than 10 years of service, while some have worked as daily wage employees for nearly 25 years. Despite serving the department for over a decade, several workers could not qualify under the 2023 policy because of the prescribed educational qualifications and age criteria. Therefore, the State Cabinet approved a special relaxation in these conditions to ensure that no eligible worker is left out of the benefits of regularization.”

Appreciating the contribution of Forest Department employees, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Daily Wage Workers of the Forest Department have played an invaluable role in keeping Punjab green and protecting its forests and wildlife. During the last four years, 1,458 Daily Wage Workers have been regularized in the Forest Department. In the last five years, another 342 employees have been recruited through regular appointments.”

Meanwhile, sharing their experiences, Surinder Kaur, Jaspal Singh, Surinder Singh, Jasbir Kaur, Gurpreet Singh, Halam Singh, Ravikant and others said that they had been serving the department for many years but no previous government had ever cared about their welfare. They said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had fulfilled every promise made to the people, unlike previous governments which had consistently ignored them. Expressing happiness over the decision, they said the regularization of their services had brought immense joy to them and their families, adding that they would always remain grateful to the Chief Minister for securing their future. Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Forest Secretary K.K. Yadav and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.