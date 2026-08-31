CM Bhagwant Singh Mann seeks blessings of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish  Sisodia

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, visited the Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru to seek the divine blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji. Immersed in the Ashram’s serene and spiritual ambience, the leaders offered prayers for the progress, prosperity and peace of Punjab and the entire country, while Bhagwant Singh Mann also meditated and experienced a deep sense of spiritual peace and inner tranquillity.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “At the ‘Art of Living’ Ashram in Bengaluru, I had the privilege of seeking the blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji along with Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji and Manish Sisodia Ji. I was also fortunate to address the large gathering of devotees and experienced a deep sense of spiritual peace through meditation in the serene and peaceful surroundings of the Ashram.”

On this, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Meeting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji was a divine experience for me. It was a great honour to address this large gathering of devotees and spend time meditating in the peaceful and serene surroundings of the Ashram. The experience has filled me with a deep sense of spiritual peace and inner tranquillity.”

Reflecting on Punjab’s civilisational legacy and its contribution to the nation, the Chief Minister said the State has always occupied a special place in the country’s history. “Since time immemorial, Punjab, the land of five rivers, has had the honour of being the jewel in the crown of our great nation and the proud flag-bearer of its centuries-old civilisation. Its rich history, vibrant culture and glorious traditions have made an invaluable contribution to the making of India.”

Describing Punjab as the “Sword Arm of the country”, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the people of the State have repeatedly risen to defend the nation against every challenge. “Punjab has justifiably been known as the ‘Sword Arm of the country’. Its brave people have always stood as defenders of the nation against both external and internal threats, and this has given the people of Punjab their fighting spirit. Having weathered many storms over thousands of years, the land of Punjab has retained its resolute, resilient and sturdy character,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that alongside Punjab’s courage and resilience, its secular and inclusive character is another defining feature of its identity. “Another riveting characteristic of Punjab is its truly secular character, which is deeply embedded in its psyche and forms an integral part of its cultural ethos. The values of communal harmony, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect have always been central to the social fabric of Punjab,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab Government is committed not only to accelerating development but also to strengthening the moral and social foundations of society, particularly among the youth. “Apart from making overall progress in development-oriented sectors, one of the missions of our Government is to further strengthen social, moral, ethical and national values, especially among our youth. The youth are the future of Punjab and the nation, and nurturing them with the right values is essential for building a stronger society,” said CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Lauding Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji for his sustained efforts to inspire and guide the younger generation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said his spiritually enlightened teachings and intellectual guidance have motivated people across society. “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji has been continuously working in this direction by motivating and inspiring the youth through his spiritually enlightened teachings and learned intellectual guidance. I hope that such an embodiment of holiness will continue to show the path to people through his wisdom, guidance and blessings,” he said.