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Home > Press Release > CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road

CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized that trees are vital for water retention, keeping rivers perennial, and preventing food and water crises

UP CM Adityanath Yogi (Image: ANI, representative photo)
UP CM Adityanath Yogi (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 15:22 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of tree plantation for all citizens and stated, “A single tree absorbs and retains thousands of litres of water within itself. Rivers remain perennial only where there are forests or a large number of trees. If trees are felled indiscriminately, a shortage of water could lead to a food grain crisis.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the gathering on Sunday after planting a Maulsari sapling along the Tal Ring Road near RKBK under Paudharopan Mahayagya 2026. He observed, environmental imbalance increases irregularities in the rainfall cycle, and this adversely affects the food provider, the farmer. Large-scale felling of trees creates a drinking water crisis and drought-like conditions. To fulfil our responsibility towards maintaining environmental balance, every citizen must join the tree plantation campaign dedicated to the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ Every individual must resolve not only to plant a sapling but also to protect it.

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CM Yogi remarked, “This year, the government has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings in a single day. Although the target is large, it is not difficult for a state like Uttar Pradesh, where more than 57 lakh nurseries are available. Under the Paudharopan Mahayagya, medicinal, fruit-bearing, shade-giving and timber-yielding saplings of every kind are being planted.” 

He further added, the state government has carried forward major tree plantation campaigns every year and has made robust arrangements for the protection of the saplings. As a result, the expansion of forest cover is clearly visible in surveys. Expressing gratitude is a hallmark of Indian culture. Through large-scale tree plantation, we can express our gratitude towards nature and secure a brighter future for the present and coming generations.

After planting the sapling along the Tal Ring Road, the Chief Minister admired the beauty of Ramgarh Tal and also took a selfie.

On the occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr. Dharmendra Singh, Regional President Vinod Rai, Metropolitan President Ramesh Pratap Gupta, former Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta, along with several councillors, were also present.

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CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road
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CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road

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CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road
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