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Home > Press Release > CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek

CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek

During his stay in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister performed Rudrabhishek for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Image- AFP
Image- AFP

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 20:24 IST

On the sacred occasion of Shravan Shivratri, observed on Tuesday on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha in the holy month of Shravan, Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at the ancient Mansarovar Temple located in the Gorakhnath area and prayed to Lord Shiva for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state. 

During his stay in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister performed Rudrabhishek for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Before visiting Mansarovar Temple, he had performed Rudrabhishek at the Shaktipeeth in Gorakhnath Temple on Monday. At the ancient Mansarovar Temple, CM Yogi offered bilva leaves, lotus flowers, durva grass and various other articles of worship to Lord Mahadev, following which he performed the abhishek with honey, curd, sugar, cow’s milk and water. The learned priests of Gorakhnath Temple performed the Rudrabhishek with the sacred mantras from the Rudrashtadhyayi of the Shukla Yajurveda Samhita. 

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After the Rudrabhishek, the Chief Minister concluded the ritual by performing a havan and aarti amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.  He prayed to Lord Mahadev for the welfare of all living beings and wished for the people of the state to lead healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful lives.

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CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek
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CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek

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CM Yogi Adityanath Prays For The Welfare Of All After Performing Rudrabhishek
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