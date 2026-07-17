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Home > Press Release > CM Yogi Adityanath To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2500 Crore In Western UP Tour

CM Yogi Adityanath To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2500 Crore In Western UP Tour

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured Western Uttar Pradesh to launch 255 development projects worth Rs 2,500 crore across Shamli, Bijnor, and Ghaziabad. The mega infrastructure push includes a new medical college, educational institutes, policing infrastructure, and drinking water schemes. The Chief Minister also unveiled a statue of former minister Rajpal Tyagi and chaired a high-level review meeting to issue directives for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

CM Yogi Adityanath, Image- AFP
CM Yogi Adityanath, Image- AFP

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 14:33 IST

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit three districts on Friday. During the visit, he will also present development projects to the public. 

On Friday, the Chief Minister will present development initiatives to the people of seven Assembly constituencies – Shamli, Kairana, Thanabhawan, Bijnor, Chandpur, Muradnagar and Modinagar. Chief Minister Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth nearly Rs 2,500 crore in the districts of Shamli, Bijnor and Ghaziabad. CM Yogi will also honour beneficiaries of public welfare schemes in all three districts. 

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In Ghaziabad, the Chief Minister will unveil the statue of former Minister Rajpal Tyagi. He will also chair a meeting with officials from the government, administration, police and concerned departments regarding the smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra and issue necessary directions.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will travel directly from Lucknow to Shamli. He will first inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works related to the Kairana, Thanabhawan and Shamli Assembly constituencies. He will dedicate 89 development projects worth more than Rs 581 crore. CM Yogi will inaugurate the State Tax Department office in Kairana, a Veterinary Hospital in Kandela, the Government Women’s ITI in Thanabhawan, and other projects.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works in the Bijnor and Chandpur Assembly constituencies of Bijnor district. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 76 projects worth more than Rs 1,003 crore. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Mahatma Vidur Autonomous State Medical College in Bijnor. CM Yogi will also inaugurate the Government Nursing College and Hostel. 

He will inaugurate the construction of the Kalyan Mandapam on Rambagh Road. In addition, he will lay the foundation stone for the integrated tourism development works at the Vidur Kuti site, along with several other major projects for the people of the district.

On Friday evening, the Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works in the two Assembly constituencies of Ghaziabad – Muradnagar and Modinagar. He will dedicate 90 projects worth more than Rs 868 crore. CM Yogi will unveil the statue of former Cabinet Minister Rajpal Tyagi at Tejpal Tyagi Kushpal Tyagi Memorial Degree College, Muradnagar. 

He will also inaugurate the construction of a barrack with a capacity of 200 personnel at the 47th Battalion PAC, Ghaziabad, along with two additional barracks for 100 and 150 personnel. 

The Chief Minister will also inaugurate various drinking water schemes. He will lay the foundation stone for several major projects, including the administrative building of Bapudham Police Station under the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate and the construction of a transit hostel at the Police Lines.

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CM Yogi Adityanath To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2500 Crore In Western UP Tour
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CM Yogi Adityanath To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2500 Crore In Western UP Tour

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CM Yogi Adityanath To Unveil Development Projects Worth Rs 2500 Crore In Western UP Tour
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