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Home > Press Release > CM Yogi Felicitates Principals/Headmasters Of Clean And Green Schools

CM Yogi Felicitates Principals/Headmasters Of Clean And Green Schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated 12 principals and headmasters whose schools were selected nationally under the Clean and Green School initiative.

CM Yogi felicitates 12 principals/headmasters from UP
CM Yogi felicitates 12 principals/headmasters from UP

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 15:57 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated 12 principals/headmasters from Uttar Pradesh. These schools have been selected at the national level under the Clean and Green School initiative for their outstanding efforts in developing a better school environment through cleanliness, safe drinking water, toilets, handwashing facilities, maintenance, and overall school hygiene.

Before reaching the stage, the Chief Minister interacted with children from council schools. He asked their names and observed the various models displayed by them at the exhibition. He sought information about the models and also learned about the children’s curiosity and interests. The Chief Minister also encouraged children with disabilities. He boosted the children’s enthusiasm and distributed chocolates to them. From the stage as well, the Chief Minister praised the children.

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CM Yogi appreciated the enthusiasm displayed by the children at the exhibition. He stated, “Under the NIPUN Bharat Abhiyan, Class 3 students appeared proficient in forming and reading sentences.” He praised their language and mathematics skills. 

The CM informed, “Prime Minister Modi’s vision is that under the NIPUN Bharat Abhiyan, every child should become capable and proficient in their respective field because a strong building can only be constructed on a solid foundation.”

In the presence of the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education Department, Parthasarathi Sen Sharma, and CGM of State Bank of India, Lucknow Circle, Deepesh Raj exchanged an MoU under the Social Security initiative.

Principals/Headmasters felicitated by the Chief Minister

1. Sambhal – Primary School Itaila Mafi – Kapil Kumar Malik
2. Pilibhit – Primary School Chokhapuri – Manish Kumar
3. Chitrakoot – Upper Primary School Garhchhapa – Harishankar Tripathi
4. Bareilly – Primary School Sahajani – Rajeev Singh
5. Badaun – Composite School Aamgaon – Sangeeta Sharma
6. Raebareli – Primary School Dautra – Ashish Pratap Singh
7. Saharanpur – Upper Primary School Labdaula Kutubpur – Sanjeev Kumar
8. Shravasti – Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Hariharpur Rani – Kaiser Jahan
9. Jalaun – Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Konch – Vandana Verma
10. Prayagraj – Air Force School, Manauri – Javed Khan
11. Varanasi – Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gajokhar – Nagesh Kumar Mishra
12. Meerut – Dayawati Modi Academy – Dr. Ritu Diwan

Chief Minister distributes cashless medical cards to 15 beneficiaries

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed medical cards to 15 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Suvidha Yojana. Among them were 4 members of the same family.

Basic Education Department

1. Sarika Sakorikar, Assistant Teacher (Primary School Dumri, Kashi Vidyapeeth)
2. Arvind Singh (Composite School Aili, Chiraigaon, Varanasi)
3. Shikshamitra Kusum Devi (Primary School Parijanpur, Arajiline, Varanasi)
4. Anuradha Kushwaha (Upper Primary School Murdaha, Harahua)
5. Soni, Cook (Primary School Dashanipur, Harahua)
6. Kalpana (Full-time Teacher, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Shivpur, Nagar Kshetra, Varanasi)

Secondary Education

7. Shalini Kumari, Assistant Teacher (Nivedita Shiksha Sadan Balika Inter College, Mahmurganj)
8. Deepak Patel, Assistant Teacher (Shri Ambika Prasad Singh Inter College, Bhairavnath)
9. Neeraj Kumar, Lecturer (Subhadra Kumari Inter College, Basni)
10. Sarfuddin, Assistant Teacher (A.O. Muslim Inter College, Lallapura)
11. Ashutosh Mishra (Shri Annapurna Brahmacharya Rishikul Ashram Sanskrit Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shivpur)

Medical cards distributed to 4 members of a teacher’s family

To symbolically convey the message of family benefits, the family of Assistant Teacher Narendra Kumar Maurya (Primary School Jalhupur Pratham, Chiraigaon) was also selected. The CM presented Cashless Medical Cards to Narendra Maurya, his wife Rajkumari Maurya, his father Suresh Kumar Maurya, and his mother Rajeshwari Maurya.

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CM Yogi Felicitates Principals/Headmasters Of Clean And Green Schools

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