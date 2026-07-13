CM Yogi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stones For 24 Development Projects Worth Around Rs 758 Crore, Including The Bhathat-Banssthan Four-Lane Road

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the politics of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, stating, “Whenever they got an opportunity, Congress and the SP attacked India’s civilisational values. SP’s history is stained with the blood of Ram devotees. While in power at the Centre, Congress filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and made a malicious attempt to prove Lord Shri Ram to be a myth and fictional. These two parties conspire to divide society in the name of caste and obstruct the development process. The common people must remain vigilant against them.”

CM Yogi was addressing a public gathering on Saturday evening in Gorakhpur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 24 development projects worth around Rs 758 crore, including the Bhathat-Banssthan four-lane road.

He inaugurated 5 roads built at a cost of Rs 697 crore 49 thousand and laid the foundation stones for 19 development works related to road construction and tourism development worth Rs 60 crore 63 lakh 96 thousand. All these works fall under the Pipraich Assembly constituency.

After inaugurating the four-lane road at Bhathat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the public meeting at Banssthan, said, there can be no alternative to development. Conspiracies to divide society in the name of caste and class become obstacles to the development process. This is exactly what the Congress and Samajwadi Party governments used to do, which is why development never took place under them. During the rule of these parties, instead of development, Hindus were insulted.

CM Yogi added by saying, “When Congress was in power at the Centre, it filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court describing Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna as myths and fictional. Congress has been playing with Hindu faith from the very beginning. When the then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad was invited for the Pran Pratishtha of the Lord Somnath Temple, it was Congress that opposed it.” Holding the SP equally accountable along with Congress, the Chief Minister remarked, “As for the SP, what more needs to be said? SP’s history is stained with the blood of Ram devotees.”

The Chief Minister stated, the Congress and SP governments insulted India’s faith. During their rule, riots took place, festivals were restricted, and the Kanwar Yatra was stopped. Today, when under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s double-engine government is moving forward with the vision of preserving heritage and ensuring development, Congress and the Samajwadi Party are unable to digest it.

Explaining the importance of the development process, the Chief Minister said, “Development is the foundation of a better present and a brighter future.”

Urging people to remain united for development, he added, if we get divided along caste lines, both the present and future generations will have to pay the price.

Congratulating the people on receiving the development projects, CM Yogi said, “When good people are elected, the results are also good. Good results create the path to prosperity. You elected a good Block Pramukh, a good MLA and a good MP in Gorakhpur, and therefore the process of development is continuously moving forward.”

Describing road connectivity as indispensable for development, the Chief Minister said, the better the connectivity, the faster the pace of development. When progress accelerates, individuals, society and the nation become prosperous. Prosperity ultimately brings happiness.

CM Yogi informed, “Before 2017, neither development works were taking place in Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur nor were people receiving the benefits of government schemes. At that time, encephalitis, migration and backwardness prevailed here. The poor, the vulnerable, women, farmers and youth had no access to government welfare schemes. Today, under the double-engine government, development is taking place rapidly, and everyone is receiving the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, there is better coordination between heritage and development.”

Expressing happiness over connecting Banssthan, considered one of the backward parts of the Pipraich Assembly constituency, through four-lane connectivity, the Chief Minister said, “People in this region no longer have any doubts. Happiness is visible on every face here. Development works are reaching the doorsteps of people’s homes.” Referring to the achievements of the Pipraich Assembly constituency, including the sugar mill, the Ayush University and the under-construction Gorakhpur-Pipraich four-lane road, he stated that this pace of development would also help accelerate economic progress.

The Chief Minister also informed, “Four-lane roads are now being built even in places where no one had ever imagined. After Bhathat-Banssthan, the Balapar-Tikaria route and the Chiuthan-Koni route are also being converted into four-lane roads. Four-lane connectivity will accelerate development and increase employment opportunities.” He expressed hope that people would continue to remain associated with the BJP government’s development campaign.

Addressing the gathering, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said, “A vote cast in the name of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji is a guarantee of development. The public also knows this, which is why it repeatedly wants a BJP government. It is the strength of the votes cast in the name of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji that a road which was not even fit for travel during the previous government has now transformed into a shining four-lane road.”

Describing CM Yogi as a selfless saint and protector of Sanatan, the MP stated that no opponent could match his tireless hard work and dedication towards public service. Ravi Kishan also recited an Alha based on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s personality, dedication and style of functioning.

Welcoming the Chief Minister at the programme, Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh said, “Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the Pipraich Assembly constituency is continuously reaching new heights of all-round development. Over the past nine years, the Chief Minister has given development projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore to the Pipraich Assembly constituency.”

On this occasion, State Fisheries Minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Shriram Chauhan, Vipin Singh, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla and Sarvan Nishad, State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Seed Certification Agency Vice Chairman Radheshyam Singh, BJP District President Janardan Tiwari, Block Pramukhs Rekha Singh, Vandana Singh and Janardan Jaiswal, Pipraich Nagar Panchayat Chairman Sanjay Maddheshiya, former Block Pramukh Gajendra Pratap Singh, Anand Shahi and several other prominent personalities were present.

From the stage of the programme, the Chief Minister honoured beneficiaries of various government schemes by distributing certificates, symbolic cheques, laptops and other benefits. He presented toolkits to Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana beneficiaries Ranjeet Kumar Sharma and Indu Paswan. He handed over a loan cheque of Rs 2 lakh to CM Yuva Yojana beneficiary Roopkala for setting up a sewing centre.

Similarly, he presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh under the ODOP Margin Money Yojana to beneficiary Krishna Prajapati for a ready-made garment enterprise. Under the Labour Department’s Matritva, Shishu Evam Balika Madad Yojana, beneficiaries Indal Nishad and Rahul Kumar received Rs 56,000 each. Vijay Kumar, dependent of late Harilal and beneficiary of the Nirman Kamgar Divyangta Sahayata Yojana, received a cheque of Rs 2 lakh 25 thousand.

CM Bal Seva Yojana beneficiaries Anjana Paswan and Sakshi Gaur received laptops from the Chief Minister. Self-Help Group beneficiaries Vidyawati and Shobha were presented a cheque for a loan fund of Rs 1 crore 2 lakh 30 thousand for group operations. Vidyut Sakhis Kiran Maurya, Gyanmati and Niranjali Devi received thermal printers.

The Chief Minister also presented a certificate for a subsidy of Rs 4 lakh to Agriculture Department beneficiary Ramashankar for setting up a Custom Hiring Centre and a certificate for a subsidy of Rs 75 thousand to Ashok Kumar for a straw reaper (bhusa machine).

CM Yogi also visited the development exhibition organised at the programme venue. He went to the stalls set up by various departments, reviewed their achievements and encouraged the officials.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister performed the Annaprashan ceremony for children at the Women and Child Welfare Department stall. He blessed the children with love and presented them with gifts.

Before addressing the public gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Vamant Mata Temple located in Banssthan and offered prayers. He worshipped the Goddess and prayed for public welfare and for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.