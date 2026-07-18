CM Yogi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stones for 76 Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1,003 Crore in Bijnor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Before 2017, Chief Ministers avoided visiting Bijnor and considered it inauspicious. In reality, they themselves were inauspicious, which is why Bijnor did not accept them. How can anyone refuse to visit the sacred land where Lord Shri Krishna came to Mahatma Vidur’s home to eat simple saag and which is blessed by the holy presence of Maa Ganga? Today, Bijnor has emerged with a new identity of development. Highways, railway connectivity, and a Medical College have been developed in the district, and sugarcane farmers are receiving timely payments.”

He further stated that today the benchmark for development is set not in Lucknow but by the MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives elected by the people. The prosperity of Bijnor, the hard work of its farmers, the energy of its youth, the innovation of its traders, and the entrepreneurship of Nagina’s artisans are taking the district to new heights.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 76 development projects worth more than Rs 1,003 crore in the Bijnor and Chandpur Assembly constituencies. He also distributed cheques and certificates to various beneficiaries. During his visit to the exhibition at the venue, the Chief Minister also presented medals to two sportspersons.

He stated, “Those who wanted a riot-ridden, crime-ridden, and mafia-controlled Bijnor are the people who believe in division and admire Jinnah. We do not like Jinnah; we like sugarcane. With this approach, the government has increased sugarcane prices and freed the state from crime, riots, curfews, and mafias. Earlier governments were unable to control crime and violence, which is why Kanwar Yatra, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ram Navami processions, and Durga Puja celebrations were restricted. Today, due to strong law and order, all these religious events are being celebrated with full enthusiasm.”

He continues by saying that today daughters are safe, traders conduct business fearlessly, and farmers work in their fields without fear. The rapid development of Bijnor is the result of the active efforts of the people’s elected representatives. MPs and MLAs consistently pursue the district’s development proposals in Lucknow and Delhi, ensuring that projects are implemented swiftly.

The Chief Minister said that a Double Engine Government was essential for the overall development of Bijnor and that this development is visible on the ground under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated, “The government would work towards extending the Ganga Expressway from Bijnor up to Haridwar. After the Medical College, the foundation stone for a Nursing College has also been laid, giving fresh momentum to health education. Now the daughters of Bijnor will no longer have to travel to other cities to pursue nursing education. Nursing offers a 100 percent placement guarantee, and this institution will become a source of new employment opportunities and a better future for the daughters of the district.”

The Chief Minister observed that the development works being carried out today could also have been undertaken before 2017, but there was no political will at that time. Public representatives told me that it would be good if the sugarcane price reached Rs 400. I told them not to worry because we would make it Rs 400. Before 2017, sugarcane farmers had to wait as long as 10 years for their payments; new sugarcane varieties were not made available; farmers were distressed; young people were migrating; and traders were forced to live in fear.

He informed, “In 2016, a Deputy Superintendent of Police of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and his wife were shot dead in Bijnor, reflecting the law and order situation of that period. At that time, the mafia and criminals dominated the district. Today, in line with the government’s resolve, Bijnor has become free from mafia and crime and is moving rapidly on the path of development.”

The Chief Minister accused the Congress of being responsible for the Partition of the country, stating that displaced Sikh and Hindu families suffered the most as a result. He also referred to the atrocities being committed against Hindus and Dalits in Bangladesh.

Referring to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Jogendra Nath Mandal, the Chief Minister informed, “Babasaheb worked in the interest of the nation and society, whereas Jogendra Nath Mandal went to Pakistan and eventually had to return. Even today, there are people who invoke Babasaheb’s name while following Jogendra Nath Mandal’s path. Some political parties are trying to divide society in the name of caste and weaken the social fabric. We must remain vigilant against such tendencies. These people have no agenda for development.”

He added, the Double Engine Government has ensured that the benefits of development reach the last person in society through farmers’ loan waiver, Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, housing for the poor, and various public welfare schemes.”

He stated that earlier, funds sent by the Center were lost to corruption. Referring to the statement of a former Prime Minister, he said, “Out of every Rs 100 sent, only Rs 15 reached the needy, while the remaining amount was siphoned off. These are the same people who are now before the public as the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Earlier, money meant for the poor’s ration, farmers, scholarships, housing, pensions, and welfare schemes disappeared midway.”

He continues by saying that today, through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the amount is transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Funds under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, old-age pension, Nirashrit Mahila Pension and Divyang Pension schemes are reaching beneficiaries with a single click. At the same time, ration distribution is digitally monitored, and immediate action is taken wherever irregularities are detected.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government has no shortage of funds for development works. He said public representatives have been asked to submit proposals based on the need for roads, bridges, and flyovers. Referring to MLA Suchi Chaudhary’s demand for a flyover, he announced from the stage that construction would begin as soon as the proposal is received. The government’s goal is to provide better road connectivity to every village, bring prosperity to farmers, and create employment opportunities for youth.

He further added, “Young people from different parts of Bijnor are now obtaining government jobs through a transparent process. The district’s youth are also establishing their own enterprises. The Double Engine Government has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a ‘BIMARU’ state into one of the country’s leading states.”

The Chief Minister distributed cheques, certificates, and sanction letters to the following beneficiaries:

* Anushka Sisodia – Appointment letter.

* Naina – Card under the Cashless Medical Scheme.

* Shikha Rani – Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

* Harbir Singh – Key of a centre under the Custom Hiring Scheme.

* Jani Devi – Sanction letter under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

* Anuj Kumar Gupta – Cheque of Rs 50,000 under PM Street Vendor AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Yojana.

* Monika – Appointment letter as Anganwadi Worker.

* Anita Devi – Cheque of more than Rs 21 lakh under Nand Baba Dugdh Mission’s Nandani Krishak Samriddhi Yojana.

* Kartar Singh – Cheque of Rs 5 lakh under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana.

* Nisha – Cheque of Rs 4.5 lakh under PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme.

* Meenu – Laptop under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana.

* Sushila and Rinki – Cheque of Rs 11 crore under National Rural Livelihood Mission.

* Sanjo Devi – Cheque of Rs 38 lakh under the Accident Relief Scheme.

* Gaurav Kumar – Cheque of Rs 10 lakh under Panchayat Kalyan Kosh Yojana.

* Richa Agrawal – Certificate of Appreciation.