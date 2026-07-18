CM Yogi Inaugurates And Lays Foundation Stones For Development Projects Worth Over Rs 574 Crore In Bulandshahr

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that before 2017, the state was engulfed in an atmosphere of fear, terror, and insecurity. He stated, “At that time, riots would take place, and curfews would be imposed in several districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Bulandshahr. During that period, daughters and traders did not feel safe, and many families even discontinued the education of their daughters. Earlier, every district had its mafia, and every police station had an active extortion syndicate. The poor did not get justice, women were not safe, and traders had to work in an atmosphere of fear.”

He further added that the situation has completely changed today. Everything is fine here now. The government has taken strict action against the mafia. We had reiterated that we would reduce the mafia to dust, and we have done so. There are only two places for those who endanger the safety of daughters and traders: jail or hell.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 57 development projects worth over Rs 574 crore in Bulandshahr and Sikandrabad Assembly constituencies. He also distributed laptops, cheques, keys, thermal printers, Ayushman cards, scholarships, subsidies, toolkits, and certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes. Earlier, while visiting the exhibition, the Chief Minister affectionately presented toys to young children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Bulandshahr has also undergone a complete transformation in the New Uttar Pradesh of New India. When I came to Bulandshahr during the 2017 Assembly elections, there was an atmosphere of fear and terror here. Today, Bulandshahr has fearlessly joined the development process with renewed strength. The country’s largest, the Ganga Expressway, passes through Bulandshahr, reducing travel time to Prayagraj to about 5 hours. At the request of public representatives, the Link Expressway connecting the Ganga Expressway to Jewar International Airport has also been approved. The government’s acceptance of the demand to increase compensation for farmers is another significant step.”

He informed that, with improved connectivity, Bulandshahr will enter a new era of industrialization, creating large-scale employment opportunities. He said that operations at Jewar Airport have already begun and that it is set to become the foundation of prosperity not only for western Uttar Pradesh but for the entire country. Being developed across nearly 14,000 acres, the airport will emerge as a major Aircraft Repair and Maintenance (MRO) hub while also providing cargo operations and excellent domestic and international air connectivity for passengers.

The Chief Minister added, “After the Link Expressway is built, the distance between Bulandshahr and Jewar Airport will become so short that it will feel like a walking distance.”

He further stated that public representatives had recently demanded a ring road for Bulandshahr. At that very time, I had assured them that the proposal would be taken forward immediately, and I am pleased to inform you that the ring road proposal has now also been approved.

He said that today Bulandshahr reflects development, security, and prosperity. Khurja pottery has earned global recognition, while youth are receiving scholarships and employment opportunities. He noted that he had come from Shraddheya Rajju Bhaiya Sainik Vidya Mandir and that Bulandshahr is among the districts that contribute the most soldiers to the country. Almost every village here has either an ex-serviceman or a serving military officer. Therefore, the spirit of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ truly comes alive in Bulandshahr.

The Chief Minister further informed, “Kalyan Singh Medical College has now been established in Bulandshahr in the name of Babu Ji. Khurja pottery and the identity of the region’s sugarcane farmers will now reach across the country and the world with improved connectivity. Along with the international airport in the Jewar region, an International Film City, Apparel Park, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, IT and Electronics City, and Fintech City are also being developed, which will benefit Bulandshahr the most.”

He said Uttar Pradesh now ranks first in the country in mobile manufacturing. 55 percent of the mobile phones manufactured in the country and 60 percent of the electronic components are produced in Uttar Pradesh. The state also ranks first in the country in sugar mill operations, sugarcane production, and ethanol production.

The Chief Minister stated, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was counted among the backward states, but today it has become a leader in development and connectivity. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh was known for broken roads and darkness, whereas today world-class expressways and improved infrastructure have been developed here. Better roads and expressways not only reduce travel time but also accelerate development and prosperity. Strong infrastructure will strengthen the economy, create more employment opportunities, and take the state to new heights.”

He said the farmers of Bulandshahr had trusted the government and provided their land for development projects. The government has fulfilled its promise by increasing its compensation, and the enhanced amount is being provided. The people of Bulandshahr supported the BJP in both Lok Sabha seats and all Assembly seats. The people of Bulandshahr have placed us under a great obligation, and we are continuously striving to repay it with interest through development works.

The Chief Minister added that the government had promised the youth that no one would encroach upon their jobs. Today, government recruitment is being conducted with complete transparency, and the youth of Bulandshahr are also receiving appointment letters.

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment process, he said, appointments are no longer made on the basis of recommendations or money, and no one can rob the youth of their rights.

He further informed, “Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana, young people are establishing their own enterprises, while the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme is giving a new identity to traditional industries. Large-scale investments are coming into the state, creating new employment opportunities. Uttar Pradesh is among the country’s top three economies. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh consistently ranks first or second in implementing various welfare schemes. The state has received investment proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore, creating employment and job opportunities for lakhs of youth.”

The Chief Minister said that development is the result of teamwork and the double-engine government’s pace. Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that under his guidance, Uttar Pradesh is advancing along the path of heritage and development.

He added, “Before 2017, previous governments neither had the time nor the sensitivity to work for the people, farmers, women, youth, and traders. He alleged that the poor could have received benefits under the ration, housing, health insurance, and cooking gas schemes even earlier, but this was not done. Today, the benefits of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and Ujjwala are reaching the poor.”

The Chief Minister added that between 2007 and 2017, 29 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh were shut down, and 21 sugar mills were sold at throwaway prices. The present government is working to restart and revive the closed sugar mills. The BJP’s double-engine government has consistently worked to improve the welfare of sugarcane and food grain farmers. The government is committed to increasing farmers’ incomes and protecting their interests.

Targeting the Opposition, the Chief Minister alleged, “Previous governments ignored the interests of farmers, youth, women, and traders. Farmers and youth were exploited, women’s security was compromised, and traders and entrepreneurs had to work in an atmosphere of fear. These circumstances had pushed Uttar Pradesh into the category of BIMARU states, but the state has now emerged from that situation.”

Yogi Adityanath said today that Uttar Pradesh has become an example of the harmonious blend of heritage and development. The government is moving ahead with the resolve to build a Viksit Uttar Pradesh alongside Viksit Bharat, and the blessings of the people are essential to make this campaign successful.

He stated, “Development projects worth nearly Rs 600 crore are being inaugurated and launched through foundation stone-laying ceremonies in Bulandshahr Sadar and Sikandrabad Assembly constituencies alone. Apart from these, several other development projects are already underway across the district and the region.”

The Chief Minister said the state government is working on the model of dialogue, coordination, and prosperity. Assuring the people, he said the double-engine government will provide a model of security and good governance that will have no comparison and will move forward towards realizing the concept of Ram Rajya.

He informed, “The people of Bulandshahr have elected capable public representatives who are effectively raising the region’s issues and development proposals before Lucknow and Delhi. It is because of these efforts that the region is continuously receiving new development projects.”

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bulandshahr Sadar, Sikandrabad, and the entire district for the development projects.

Cheques, laptops, sanction letters, and keys distributed to beneficiaries

• Pooja Sharma (Cheque of Rs 4.25 lakh under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana)

• Rajkumar Verma (Cheque of Rs 4 lakh)

• Mahendra Pratap (Toolkit)

• Kavita Sharma (Cheque of Rs 33 crore 60 thousand under the State Rural Livelihood Mission)

• Geeta Rani (Thermal printer for electricity bill collection)

• Rishi Pal (Grant of Rs 24 lakh and key for a Custom Hiring Center)

• Ajay Chaudhary (Key for a Farm Machinery Bank)

• Shyam Kumar (Ayushman Card worth Rs 5 lakh)

• Meenakshi (Scholarship certificate)

• Tanuj Sharma (Laptop under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana)

• Dolly (Laptop under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana)

• Pooja Sharma (Sanction letter under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban)

• Puran Gupta (Cheque of Rs 50,000 under Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Svanidhi Yojana)

• Hemlata (Key under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin)

• Kapil Chaudhary (Cheque of more than Rs 4.80 lakh under Mini Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana)

Present on the occasion

Minister of State Surendra Diler, Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, MP Mahesh Sharma, MP Dr Bhola Singh, MLA Pradeep Chaudhary, MLA Laxmi Raj Singh, MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi, MLA Meenakshi Singh, MLA Sanjay Sharma, MLA C.P. Singh, Member of the Legislative Council Narendra Bhati, Member of the Legislative Council Shrichandra Sharma, Regional President Nawab Singh Nagar, District President Vikas Chauhan, District Panchayat Chairperson Dr Antul Tevatia, and others were present.