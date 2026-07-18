CM Yogi Inaugurates/Lays Foundation Stones For 43 Projects Worth More Than Rs 207 Crore For Amroha And Dhanaura Assembly Constituencies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while targeting the previous governments, said, “Before 2017, development, industrial investment, and sugarcane payments to farmers were not possible. Between 2007 and 2017, the governments shut down 29 sugar mills and sold 21 sugar mills at throwaway prices. Had those governments still been in power, Uttar Pradesh’s sugar industry would have been shut down by now. The BJP’s double-engine government is operating 122 sugar mills. Sugarcane price payments worth Rs 3.23 lakh crore have been made. The sugarcane price has also increased to Rs 400 per quintal. Uttar Pradesh is now the number one state in sugar, sugarcane, and ethanol production.”

CM Yogi was addressing a public meeting on Saturday at Venkateshwara University in Gajraula, after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 43 development projects worth more than Rs 207 crore for the Amroha and Dhanaura Assembly constituencies. On the occasion, he also elaborated on the district’s spiritual history and significance.

The Chief Minister stated, “No one can now call Amroha backward. It has established its reputation worldwide through handicrafts and craftsmanship. Under ODOP, Amroha’s tabla and dholak have gained a distinct identity. Farmers here are taking mango produce to the global market. The Madhya Ganga Canal Project is also nearing completion. The Ganga Expressway has made travel easier. 10 years ago, no one could have imagined that the distance from Amroha to Delhi, Lucknow, and Prayagraj would become shorter. We will also make travel from Amroha to Haridwar easier and ensure that farmers receive a good price for their land. Amroha, which is establishing itself as a new model of development, will create a new identity. The industrial park being developed in Hasanpur will take the district to new heights.”

CM Yogi stated that world-class infrastructure has been developed in the state with a vision for the next 50 to 100 years. The youth will no longer remain unemployed or be forced to migrate. Since 2017, prosperity has flourished in Uttar Pradesh, alongside security and good governance. The government is working for Tigri and Garh. As Maa Ganga is gradually moving towards Tigri, the Irrigation Department has been directed to channelize the Ganga so that the grandeur of the Tigri and Garh fairs is further enhanced, enabling them to shine like the Magh and Kumbh Melas in western Uttar Pradesh.

He informed, “Before 2017, faith was under attack. Restrictions were imposed on the Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, Ram Navami processions, and Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. People were beaten with lathis and sticks for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ and the governments remained silent. But now, no festival is stopped. Instead, the government respects faith and extends every possible support.”

The Chief Minister told the people of the district that the government is implementing every proposal submitted by public representatives. There is no shortage of funds for development works, but what is needed is time, vision, sensitivity, policy, and intent. During previous governments, riots broke out in every district, and people felt insecure. We declared that those who breach security have only two places: jail or jahannum. Our government has consigned the mafia to dust.

He added by saying, “Uttar Pradesh is now setting a model of security. Security brings good governance. Good governance attracts investment, and investment brings prosperity. Today, youth from Amroha and Dhanaura also receive appointment letters in every recruitment process. Earlier, however, the syndicate of Rampur and Saifai used to loot government jobs.”

He continued by saying, now you have your own government, and no one can rob you of your rights. When I came here in 2017 to campaign for Mahendra Khadagvanshi, people were living in fear of the terror created by a minister. At that time, I had said that once the BJP government came to power, they would only be able to save themselves by running back into their holes with their tails tucked in. Today, there is no fear or terror here.

The Chief Minister also remembered former cricketer and former minister Chetan Chauhan. He said, “He was dedicated to promoting sports and development in Naugawan Sadat and the district. The NDA government is fulfilling the dreams of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Every section of society is receiving the benefits of all schemes without discrimination, whereas this was not possible before 2017.”

He further stated that a Prime Minister from the Congress had once expressed his helplessness, saying that out of every 100 paise, only 15 paise reached the people. This money belonged to scholarships, the Kisan Samman Nidhi, rations for the poor, housing, pensions, toilets, and SP and Congress leaders used to loot it. Now, under the double-engine government, the entire amount reaches the poor directly in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister said, “There are now schemes for every section of society. There are Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas for the destitute and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas for girls from poor, backward, and Scheduled Caste families. Today, the foundation stone of a Chief Minister Composite School is also being laid. Daughters are receiving the benefits of the Kanya Sumangala Yojana. The government has recently introduced a provision for cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh every year for teachers. The honorarium of Shiksha Mitras has been increased to Rs 18,000 and that of Anudeshaks to Rs 17,000.”

He further added that a Samajik Suraksha Bima Yojana has also been implemented for every Shiksha Mitra, Anudeshak, and teacher. The families of teachers affected by disasters will receive assistance ranging from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore. In the event of any incident or accident involving a Shiksha Mitra or Anudeshak, their families will receive insurance coverage ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 80 lakh, while the families of cooks will receive Rs 2 lakh in insurance coverage. The families of farmers affected by disasters are provided with assistance of Rs 5 lakh within 24 hours under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Bima Durghatna.

The CM said, “When governments work in the interest of farmers and youth, development takes place for every section of society. Where one family has a monopoly and occupies every position, development cannot take place. You elected capable legislators like Rajeev Tarara and Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi, and chose Kunwar Singh Tanwar as your Member of Parliament; as a result, development works are progressing. Our MLAs regularly come to Lucknow with development proposals.”

He continues by saying that those from Amroha Sadar and Naugawan Sadat do not pursue matters with the government. After winning, they went to sleep under their quilts. Had the lotus also bloomed in these two constituencies, the pace of development would have increased many times over.

The CM assured the people of Amroha that the double-engine government would safeguard every interest. He appealed to the public to elect capable MLAs and MPs who actively pursue public issues and assured them that he would soon visit Naugawan Sadat and Hasanpur as well.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, MP Kunwar Singh Tanwar, Zila Panchayat Chairperson Lalit Tanwar, MLAs Rajeev Tarara and Mahendra Singh Khadagvanshi, Member of the Legislative Council Hari Singh Dhillon, BJP District President Uday Giri Goswami, and others were present.