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Home > Press Release > CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning

CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning

The Chief Minister will inaugurate Paudharopan Mahayagya - 2026 by planting the sacred Triveni (Neem, Peepal and Banyan) near the Link Expressway.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: ANI)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 12:36 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the statewide Paudharopan Mahayagya – 2026 from Gorakhpur on Sunday (July 12). On Sunday morning, he will plant saplings near the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and along Tal Ring Road near RKBK under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. On this occasion, he will address a public gathering and urge the people of the state to participate responsibly in the Paudharopan Mahayagya. 
 
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment Dr Arun Kumar Saxena will also be present with the Chief Minister on the occasion of the launch of the Paudharopan Mahayagya. Through this mega campaign, the state government has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this time.
 
The Chief Minister will inaugurate Paudharopan Mahayagya – 2026 by planting the sacred Triveni (Neem, Peepal and Banyan) near the Link Expressway. He will also plant a Maulshri sapling along Tal Ring Road. Under the guidance of CM Yogi, a record target of planting 35 crore saplings has been set across the state this year. All preparations for this have been completed under the coordination of the Forest Department. Out of this target, Gorakhpur has been assigned the responsibility of planting 55 lakh 28 thousand 600 saplings. In the plantation mega campaign to be carried out through the coordination of 27 departments, the Forest Department has been assigned the largest target.
 
According to Gorakhpur Divisional Forest Officer Shubham Singh, the availability of quality saplings has been ensured in all nurseries to achieve the target assigned to Gorakhpur district. For the better growth and survival of the saplings, pit digging under advance soil work, arrangement of topsoil, development of plantation sites, necessary arrangements for plant protection, and other preparations at the identified plantation sites have already been completed.
 
These departments in Gorakhpur have been assigned a plantation target of more than one lakh saplings
Department Target
Forest Department 19,37,000
Rural Development Department 18,61,000
Agriculture Department 5,76,000
Horticulture Department 2,85,000
Environment Department 2,38,000
Panchayati Raj Department 2,02,000
Revenue Department 1,43,000
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CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning
Tags: uttar pradesh

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CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning

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CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning
CM Yogi to Plant Saplings Near The Link Expressway And Along Tal Ring Road Near RKBK on Sunday Morning
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