CM Yogi visits stalls and takes information about the progress of schemes of various departments

Before reaching the stage, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the stalls and also learnt about the progress of schemes of various departments. He interacted with the children here and encouraged them. He also provided cheques, certificates, laptops and other items to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the exhibition set up by various departments here. He interacted with children dressed as great personalities. He asked them about their studies and, while encouraging them, also gave them chocolates. He sought detailed information about Mission Shakti, agriculture, products made by women, etc.

Beneficiaries of various schemes were felicitated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He provided cheques, keys, certificates, etc. to the beneficiaries.

These beneficiaries received recognition at the hands of CM Yogi…

Chandan Kumar – Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan – cheque of ₹3 lakh

Kamalakant – under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana – laptop

Sarvesh Kumar – agricultural equipment – cheque of ₹5 lakh

Vasundhara – under National Rural Livelihood Mission – cheque of more than ₹7.18 crore

Inglawati – under National Rural Livelihood Mission – cheque of more than ₹1.05 crore (352 Self-Help Groups)