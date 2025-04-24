Condolence Message And Strong Condemnation Of The Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir By The Hon’ble Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin extends a heartfelt condolence towards the victims of Pahalgam terror attack and also condemns the brutal attack on the unarmed civilians

Hon’ble Speaker,

Through this esteemed House, I express my strong condemnation of the inhumane terrorist attack that took place yesterday in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, targeting innocent tourists. I also extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The horrific attack carried out by terrorists at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam has deeply shocked and saddened all of us. Reports confirm that 26 tourists have lost their lives in this brutal assault.

Pahalgam, one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Kashmir, attracts visitors not only from various parts of India but also from countries across the world. The terrorists launched a ruthless and merciless attack on tourists near the Baisaran hill area yesterday.

Such acts of terrorism against innocent civilians are utterly condemnable. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of the State of Jammu & Kashmir, Thiru Omar Abdullah, has stated that this is one of the most severe attacks on civilians in recent years. A terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for this incident, providing a grim example of the terrible and horrific conditions prevailing there. Regardless of their ideology, such terrorist outfits must be crushed with an iron fist.

There are reports that there have been 26 casualties in the attack so far. Upon receiving information that a few victims from Tamil Nadu might be among the injured, I immediately ordered the establishment of a 24×7 special assistance center at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi. The public can reach this center for assistance and information through 011-24193300 (landline) and 9289516712 (mobile/WhatsApp). I also directed the Tamil Nadu Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate all necessary actions related to this incident.

Further, I have instructed our officials to coordinate with the Jammu & Kashmir government to extend all necessary support to the affected families. I have deputed Additional Collector and IAS officer Mr. Aftab Rasool, currently serving in Pudukkottai district, to travel directly to Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir to coordinate relief efforts and ensure medical facilities are provided.

The Government of Tamil Nadu is taking every necessary measure to ensure the injured tourists from Tamil Nadu receive proper treatment and are safely brought back.

This attack has shaken the conscience of our entire nation. In 2017, eight pilgrims en route to Amarnath were killed in an attack in Kulgam. In 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in the Pulwama attack. This recent tragedy appears to be a continuation of such horrific events. There is absolutely no place in India—especially in our democratic system—for such inhumane terrorist attacks on innocent civilians. It is not enough to merely condemn such acts; we must prevent them from recurring.

Hon’ble Speaker, I request your kind permission for all members of this House to observe a two-minute silence in tribute to the innocent victims of this gruesome attack.

(As per the request of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, all members of the Assembly stood and observed a two-minute silence.)

(Afterward, members from all political parties expressed their deep condolences and condemnation through their remarks.)

Concluding Remarks by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Thiru M.K. Stalin:

Hon’ble Speaker,

All leaders and members of this House, across party lines, have expressed their grief and condemnation over the tragic incident in Kashmir. On behalf of this House, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this terrible act that has cast a pall of sorrow over our nation.

I urge the Union Government, through this Assembly, to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

I also reaffirm, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and this entire Assembly, that we will always stand in full solidarity when such decisive steps are taken.

Thank you.