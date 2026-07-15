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Home > Press Release > Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

Badrinath Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola sparked political buzz by openly praising Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for unbiased development in Chamoli.

Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 21:10 IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s public programme in Chamoli grabbed political attention after Congress MLA from Badrinath, Lakhpat Butola, openly praised the Chief Minister from the stage.

Addressing the gathering during the “Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar” programme, Butola said that there is often an allegation that opposition legislators are discriminated against, but the maximum development work has been carried out in his own constituency. He thanked Chief Minister Dhami for ensuring development without political bias.

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The Congress MLA’s remarks came at a time when the ruling party and the opposition have been engaged in a political battle over development issues. His public appreciation of the Chief Minister has therefore drawn considerable political attention.

A massive crowd attended the Chief Minister’s rally. People from different parts of Chamoli and nearby areas began arriving at the Gopeshwar Police Ground well before the event. The venue remained packed throughout the programme, with enthusiastic participation during the Chief Minister’s address.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami announced development projects worth ₹155.36 crore for Chamoli district. The package included the foundation laying of 36 projects worth ₹113.99 crore and the inauguration of 27 projects worth ₹41.37 crore. The projects cover roads, bridges, healthcare, education, irrigation, flood protection, tourism, sports, and other key infrastructure.

The Congress MLA’s praise for the Chief Minister and the huge turnout at the event remained the highlight of the day, adding a significant political dimension to the programme.

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Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz
Tags: Badrinath MLA Lakhpat ButolaCongress MLA praises BJP CM UttarakhandLakhpat ButolaLakhpat Butola praises Pushkar Singh DhamiPushkar Singh Dhami Chamoli rally

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Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

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Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

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Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz
Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz
Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz
Congress MLA Lakhpat Butola Openly Praises CM Pushkar Singh Dhami At Chamoli Rally, Sparks Political Buzz

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