Indian actor and international host recognised in the Youth Leader for Sustainable Development category at the Global Impact Leaders Summit in Antalya, alongside global leaders including NVIDIA co-founder Jensen Huang and Prime Minister of Tonga Lord Fatafehi Fakafanua.

Indian actor and international host Darasing Khurana has been named among the 100 Global Impact Leaders of 2026, receiving international recognition in the category of Youth Leader for Sustainable Development at the Global Impact Leaders Summit and Honours Ceremony held during the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The recognition was presented at the COP31 Blue Zone, bringing together individuals from across the world whose work and leadership contribute to sustainable development, social impact and international cooperation. The initiative is organised by the Global CSR Foundation in association with The European magazine.

Khurana’s recognition places him among an international cohort of leaders and innovators working across diverse fields, including technology, academia, public leadership and sustainable development.

A Commonwealth Global Youth Ambassador, Khurana has worked across humanitarian causes, youth development, mental health advocacy and international partnerships. His work has increasingly focused on an often overlooked but critical aspect of social impact: bringing the right people, institutions and resources together to help meaningful initiatives reach their full potential.

Khurana believes that the success of a philanthropic initiative or an innovative idea is not determined by its intent alone, but also by its ability to reach the right platforms and people. Through his international network, he works to connect philanthropic organisations, NGOs, social entrepreneurs and purpose-driven initiatives with influential individuals, potential partners, investors and audiences who can help translate ideas into meaningful action.

Speaking about the recognition, Khurana described the moment as particularly meaningful given his journey from a small town in India to an international platform.

“Standing at COP31 in Antalya and receiving this recognition was an incredibly emotional moment. Coming from a small town, there were times when even imagining a journey like this seemed impossible. There were people who didn’t understand the vision, and there were moments when I had to find the strength to believe in myself. This recognition is a reminder that where you begin should never define how far you can go,” he said.