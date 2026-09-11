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Home > Press Release > Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

The government has identified around 2,008 villages and wards where at least 400+ beneficiaries are eligible for the cards. Dedicated distribution camps will be organised at these locations to speed up the process and make it easier for beneficiaries to collect their cards locally.

Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will be deployed to mobilise beneficiaries and ensure maximum participation.
Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will be deployed to mobilise beneficiaries and ensure maximum participation.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 13:19 IST

The distribution of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards is set to pick up pace across Punjab, with around 33 lakh cards expected to be available in districts shortly, as the state government works towards covering all eligible beneficiaries.
 
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said around 31 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana cards had already reached the districts, while another 2 lakh cards were expected soon.
 
The government has identified around 2,008 villages and wards where at least 400+ beneficiaries are eligible for the cards. Dedicated distribution camps will be organised at these locations to speed up the process and make it easier for beneficiaries to collect their cards locally.
 
Beneficiaries will be informed in advance about the camps. ASHA workers, ASHA facilitators, Sehat Mitras and other field staff will be deployed to mobilise beneficiaries and ensure maximum participation.
 
The camp-based distribution will begin after the formal launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card distribution programme under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The government has set a target of completing the distribution at these camps within one week of the launch.
 
For villages and wards with fewer than 400 beneficiaries, the existing door-to-door distribution system will continue. Cards that remain undelivered after the camps will also be distributed at beneficiaries’ homes through ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators.
 
To encourage last-mile delivery, ASHA workers will receive ₹10 for every Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana card successfully delivered, while ASHA facilitators will get ₹2 per card. Records of door-to-door distribution will be maintained, with the concerned health officials responsible for processing the incentive claims.
 
The remaining cards are expected to be distributed through the door-to-door mechanism within two weeks after completion of the camp-based exercise.
 
The State Health Agency has already supplied districts with cards and information, education and communication (IEC) material, including card jackets, envelopes and brochures.
 
Officials have also been directed to monitor the exercise closely and ensure adherence to the prescribed timelines and standard operating procedure.
 
The state government aims to complete the Yojana card distribution across Punjab within the stipulated period, with the focus on ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are not left out.
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Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

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Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week

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Dedicated Camps In 2,008 Villages & Wards To Distribute Sehat Yojana Cards Within One Week
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