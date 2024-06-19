Delhi Airport Becomes First In India To Introduce Quick Drop Solution For Self Service Bag Drop

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, today proudly announces the launch of its state-of-the-art Self Service Bag Drop (SSBD) Quick Drop Solution at Delhi Airport. With this, Delhi Airport become the first airport in India and the second in the world after Toronto, Canada to implement this cutting-edge technology.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in redefining the passenger experience by streamlining the baggage drop process and reducing wait time. With approximately 50 Self Service Bag Drop units now operational across Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, passengers can enjoy a seamless and efficient check-in experience.

The conventional SSBD units enable travelers to bypass check-in desks, allowing them to print their boarding passes and baggage tags at Common Use Self Service kiosks. Upon reaching the SSBD unit, passengers have to scan their boarding passes or face through biometric cameras, and proceed to drop their bags on the conveyor belt, with the entire process taking around a minute.

To make the SSBD process still more efficient, DIAL has come out with a new innovation – QUICK DROP SOLUTION. It is a one step process where need for boarding pass or biometric validation is removed since these details are already available on the baggage tag. This reduces the processing time from about a minute to 30 seconds.

Speaking on this occasion, CEO-DIAL, Mr Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Self Service Bag Drop Quick Drop Solution at Delhi Airport, setting a new standard for 2 passenger convenience and efficiency in India. This initiative underscores our commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance the travel experience. The Quick Drop Solution not only speeds up the baggage drop process but also ensures a smoother, more enjoyable journey for our passengers. We are proud to be pioneers in this space and look forward to continuing to innovate in ways that benefit travelers.” The QUICK DROP SOLUTION is available with three airlines — Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express.

Key features of the Quick Drop Solution include:

Bag Tag Collection from the Kiosk: Passengers can collect and attach their bag tags at CUSS kiosks upon arrival at the airport.

Bag Placement at SBD: Passengers place their bags onto the SBD conveyor belt.

Airline Application Integration: The system opens the respective airline’s application (Air India, IndiGo, or Air India Express) on the SBD machine with a single click.

Self-Declaration Form: Passengers agree to the dangerous goods self-declaration form with a single click.

Verification and Drop: The SBD system internally checks all relevant criteria and business rules defined by the airlines. Once verification is complete, the bag is automatically processed.

About GMR Group

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with unparalleled expertise in designing, building, and operating airports. It also has a significant presence in sectors like Energy, Transportation, and Urban Infrastructure. GMR Airports is the largest private airport operator in Asia and 2nd largest in the world with a passenger handling capacity of over 189 million annually. GMR Airports Limited, a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited [formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited] (GIL) has Groupe ADP as its strategic partner, which is holding a 49 percent stake. GMR Airports operates the iconic Delhi Airport, which is the largest and fastest-growing airport in India.

It also runs Hyderabad Airport, a pioneering greenfield airport known for several technological innovations. The company also operates New Goa Airport which is India’s first destination Airport. The airport offers everything a tourist looks for i.e. liveliness in the serene lap of nature, making it a perfect destination for leisure and holistic tourism. Expanding its overseas footprint, the company is developing and operating Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia, in collaboration with Angkasa Pura II (AP II). GMR Airports is also providing technical services to the architecturally renowned and the second busiest airport in the Philippines, Mactan Cebu International Airport in Cebu.

The Group is currently developing two major greenfield airport projects in India and Greece. Bhogapuram airport in India is poised to transform the economy and landscape of the surrounding areas when ready. Crete airport in Greece will similarly play a significant role in the local economy of the region. GMR Aero Technic (GAT) is India’s largest integrated world-class third-party MRO; a part of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL). GAT provides complete technical support to aircraft operators, with utmost quality and reliability to ensure that its customers meet their operational requirements. GAT has been constantly upgrading its capabilities and expanding its service offerings to meet the growing maintenance needs of airline operators within and outside India, with a vision to be a lead MRO in the Asia Pacific region.

As a pioneer in implementing the path-breaking Aerotropolis concept in India, GMR Airports is developing unique airport cities on commercial lands available around its airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa. GMR Delhi Aerocity is a landmark business, leisure, and experiential district. Similarly, GMR Hyderabad Aerocity is coming up as a new-age smart business hub. GMR’s energy businesses have an installed capacity of over 3,000 MW capacity. With a significant focus on green energy, the company is working towards creating a more sustainable environment by harnessing the power of wind, water, and sun for energy generation. It has a balanced mix in its energy generation portfolio. Around 1,000 MW of clean energy projects of GMR are under various stages of development in India and Nepal.

The Transportation and Urban Infrastructure division focuses on surface transport projects including Roads, Railways, and Airstrips/ Runways in both DBFOT (under GMR Highways) and EPC (under GIL – EPC) segments. The Group has four operating highway assets spanning over 1,824 lane kilometers. Group’s EPC business is working on the design and construction of the prestigious Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project of DFCCI (Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India). GMR Group is also developing multi-focus Special Investment Regions in India. GMR Group’s underlying philosophy is to work closely with and support the local communities wherever it is present. Towards this, GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of the Group, focuses on improving the quality of life of people by enhancing skills, providing education, and developing healthcare infrastructure and services.

