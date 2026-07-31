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Home > Press Release > Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MLA Shri Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

CM Gupta encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.
CM Gupta encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 17:53 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today distributed bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX girl students of government schools under the Vidya Vahini Yojana. Addressing the beneficiaries, she said the initiative aims to ensure safer and easier access to schools, encourage girls’ education, and boost their confidence.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing bicycles to over 1.40 lakh Class 9th girl students in government schools across Delhi in a phased manner under the scheme. She encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.

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Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MLA Shri Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

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