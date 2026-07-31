Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes Bicycles to Over 3,000 Class IX Girl Students

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today distributed bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX girl students of government schools under the Vidya Vahini Yojana. Addressing the beneficiaries, she said the initiative aims to ensure safer and easier access to schools, encourage girls’ education, and boost their confidence.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to providing bicycles to over 1.40 lakh Class 9th girl students in government schools across Delhi in a phased manner under the scheme. She encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.
Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MLA Shri Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.