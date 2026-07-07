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Home > Press Release > Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak slams Akhilesh Yadav over the Ram Mandir donation row, accusing the SP and Congress of appeasement politics and silence on madrasas.

Brajesh Pathak emphasizes that the UP government will not spare anyone guilty in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation case.
Brajesh Pathak emphasizes that the UP government will not spare anyone guilty in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation case.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 19:28 IST

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, on Tuesday, targeted SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation controversy, alleging that he was indulging in appeasement and vote bank politics. Pathak said, “The SP and Congress do not have the courage to question the misconduct taking place in madrasas.”

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak referred to the SIT investigation into the Ram Mandir donation matter and stated, “The government will not spare any guilty person. An SIT inquiry is underway into the entire matter. The government is committed to ensuring that no guilty person escapes and that strict action is taken.”

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Praising the action taken by the Ram Mandir Trust, Pathak remarked, “The Trust has taken major action.” He emphasized, “The government is fully committed to taking the flag of Sanatan culture to an even higher pinnacle.”

Launching a sharp attack on the opposition parties, he said, “The SP, Congress and other parties are raising questions over the Ram Mandir donations, but they never question the donations or misconduct related to the Babri Masjid or Muslim institutions, mosques or madrasas. The condition of many madrasas is such that they have become centres of misconduct. Yet, not a single word will come from them because they are indulging in appeasement and vote bank politics.”

The Deputy Chief Minister underlined the government’s commitment and said, “Maintaining law and order is the government’s priority. The Ram Mandir Trust has lodged an FIR, and the government is ensuring that action is taken in accordance with the law.”

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy
Tags: akhilesh yadavRam Mandir donation rowSIT ProbeUP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

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Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy
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