Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 201 development projects worth more than ₹684 crore in the Khalilabad and Mehdawal Assembly constituencies of Sant Kabir Nagar.

The CM assured the people that, “You bless the Double Engine Government, and there will be no shortage in development works.”

Thereafter, he spoke frankly about the two sides’ perception of Sant Kabir.

He informed, “The Nirgun tradition saint Kabir spoke as much against Muslim fundamentalism as he did against Hindu fundamentalism, but Hindus worshipped him, while Muslims did not even want to touch him from a distance.”

CM Yogi stated that this district is named after Sant Kabir. He strongly criticised those who spread caste divisions and had cautioned society against those who divide it. This is why, hundreds of years later, his words continue to guide society even today. Sant Kabir Das had come to Maghar to fight against hypocrisy. There was a belief among people that one would attain hell if one died in Maghar, but he said that heaven and hell depend on one’s deeds. A person who performs good deeds, works for public welfare, follows good conduct and fulfils his duties can attain heaven anywhere. He proved that this too is a land where one can attain heaven.

Taking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to task, the Chief Minister remarked, “I do not know whether these people are even educated or not. Their ridiculous statements themselves put them in the dock. The figures themselves tell the story of development and change in the country. Before 2014, there were 16 IITs in the country, today there are 23, an increase of 44 per cent. The number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 22, an increase of 69 per cent. Before 2014, there was no such system as Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas in existence.”

He added by saying, “Today, 600 centres are being operated across the country. Work is continuously underway to expand the network through the National Skill Development Mission. Before 2014, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are 23. The number of medical colleges has increased from 431 to 818, an increase of 93 per cent, while MBBS seats have increased from 51,348 to 1,28,926, an increase of 151 per cent. There were 31,185 medical college PG seats before 2014, while today there are 85,822, an increase of 175 per cent.”

He further informed, from 1947 to 2014, 47.15 crore jobs were created in the country. Under the Modi Government, with an increase of 17.18 crore, this figure has reached 64.33 crore. Before 2014, there were fewer than 500 startups, while now there are more than 2.23 lakh. A new ecosystem for startups has been created in the country. Until 2014, there were four unicorns in the country, today their number has reached 125.

The CM stated that Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi are only doing politics. Before 2014, their parties did not even take an interest in building medical colleges, so where could a child have taken admission? During their time, jobs were looted, but now if anyone plays with the future of the youth, their property will be confiscated and they will be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policy of zero tolerance will be visible here as well.

He said, “We have 56-60 per cent youth power in the form of demographic dividend. The Double Engine Government has expanded its work for their skilling. Skilling of youth, employment, the startup ecosystem, IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges and skill development centres have become means of brightening the future of the youth.”