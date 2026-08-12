LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Taking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to task, the Chief Minister remarked, "I do not know whether these people are even educated or not. Their ridiculous statements themselves put them in the dock. The figures themselves tell the story of development and change in the country. Before 2014, there were 16 IITs in the country, today there are 23, an increase of 44 per cent. The number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 22, an increase of 69 per cent. Before 2014, there was no such system as Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas in existence."

The CM assured the people that, "You bless the Double Engine Government, and there will be no shortage in development works."
The CM assured the people that, "You bless the Double Engine Government, and there will be no shortage in development works."

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 17:26 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 201 development projects worth more than ₹684 crore in the Khalilabad and Mehdawal Assembly constituencies of Sant Kabir Nagar. 
The CM assured the people that, “You bless the Double Engine Government, and there will be no shortage in development works.” 
Thereafter, he spoke frankly about the two sides’ perception of Sant Kabir. 

He informed, “The Nirgun tradition saint Kabir spoke as much against Muslim fundamentalism as he did against Hindu fundamentalism, but Hindus worshipped him, while Muslims did not even want to touch him from a distance.”

You Might Be Interested In

CM Yogi stated that this district is named after Sant Kabir. He strongly criticised those who spread caste divisions and had cautioned society against those who divide it. This is why, hundreds of years later, his words continue to guide society even today. Sant Kabir Das had come to Maghar to fight against hypocrisy. There was a belief among people that one would attain hell if one died in Maghar, but he said that heaven and hell depend on one’s deeds. A person who performs good deeds, works for public welfare, follows good conduct and fulfils his duties can attain heaven anywhere. He proved that this too is a land where one can attain heaven.

Taking Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav to task, the Chief Minister remarked, “I do not know whether these people are even educated or not. Their ridiculous statements themselves put them in the dock. The figures themselves tell the story of development and change in the country. Before 2014, there were 16 IITs in the country, today there are 23, an increase of 44 per cent. The number of IIMs has increased from 13 to 22, an increase of 69 per cent. Before 2014, there was no such system as Prime Minister Kaushal Vikas in existence.”

He added by saying, “Today, 600 centres are being operated across the country. Work is continuously underway to expand the network through the National Skill Development Mission. Before 2014, there were 7 AIIMS, today there are 23. The number of medical colleges has increased from 431 to 818, an increase of 93 per cent, while MBBS seats have increased from 51,348 to 1,28,926, an increase of 151 per cent. There were 31,185 medical college PG seats before 2014, while today there are 85,822, an increase of 175 per cent.”

He further informed, from 1947 to 2014, 47.15 crore jobs were created in the country. Under the Modi Government, with an increase of 17.18 crore, this figure has reached 64.33 crore. Before 2014, there were fewer than 500 startups, while now there are more than 2.23 lakh. A new ecosystem for startups has been created in the country. Until 2014, there were four unicorns in the country, today their number has reached 125.

The CM stated that Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi are only doing politics. Before 2014, their parties did not even take an interest in building medical colleges, so where could a child have taken admission? During their time, jobs were looted, but now if anyone plays with the future of the youth, their property will be confiscated and they will be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policy of zero tolerance will be visible here as well.

He said, “We have 56-60 per cent youth power in the form of demographic dividend. The Double Engine Government has expanded its work for their skilling. Skilling of youth, employment, the startup ecosystem, IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges and skill development centres have become means of brightening the future of the youth.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

RELATED News

Why Pepperfry Is a Convenient Destination for Sofa Set Shopping

Mentorship Over Mass Coaching: Saurrish Ghosh’s Approach to Building NEET Aspirants

CM Yogi visits stalls and takes information about the progress of schemes of various departments

Rajasthani Film ‘Omlo’ Emerges as the No. 1 Trending Film on Waves OTT, Reaches Audiences in Over 120 Countries

Q3 Technologies Strengthens Business Resilience with Next-Generation Managed IT Services

LATEST NEWS

Angry Over Husband’s Second Marriage, Odisha Woman Attacks Husband With Stick, Strangles Him To Death

East Bengal FC vs Al-Arabi SC Live Updates: Match Starts as Both Teams Push for AFC CL Group Stage

Why Is Ravi Kishan’s Wife Worried About Him Stepping Out? Actor Reveals The Real Reason

Sports Ministry Suspends TTFI Recognition: Why Was Table Tennis Federation of India Suspended?

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Pakistan Squad, Captain, Fixtures, Key Players And More As Green Shirts Aim For 5th Crown

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Result Here, Steps To Download

From India to the Middle East: Ankiti Bose’s Vision for Terra Invest’s Next Growth Chapter

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Justice Yashwant Verma Cash Row: Panel Indicts Ex-HC Judge On All 3 Counts, Here Are Findings

Did Urmila Matondkar Take A Dig At Ex-Husband Mohsin Akhtar? Actress Posts About ‘Love, Loyalty And Time’

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi
Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi
Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi
Development Authority will be established in Sant Kabir Nagar as soon as land bank is prepared, damaged Baiju Nath Temple will be developed: CM Yogi

QUICK LINKS